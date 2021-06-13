BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo Day 1: Jungkook Tattoos Gain Fans, Members Perform Daechwita With Fake Beards





Day one of BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo ended on Sunday evening. The special live broadcast event brought together the members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – to perform their hit tracks. On the first day of the event, BTS kicked off live performances from a few recent releases. BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo’s set-list included Life Goes On, Butter, Dynamite, Moving On, Stay, Fly to My Room, Daechwita, IDOL, Dis-ease, Fire, So What, Not Today, Wishing on a Star, A Additional story: You Never Walk Alone and Mikrokosmos. While all of the performances received the love of the fans, there were a few moments in the concert that let the ARMY do the talking. Here are some of those moments: Jungkook’s tattoos: The youngest BTS member surprised fans by taking the stage in a short-sleeved shirt to perform a few songs. Her choice of the ensemble gave fans a closer look at her arm tattoos. Jungkook also morphed into various looks throughout the show, leaving fans in awe. “So can we just silently appreciate how confident Jungkook was today? He’s slowly getting comfortable with us showing off his tattoos and his arms and I’m so proud of him. Also … IT LOOKS GORGEOUS AS IT IS REAL, ”one fan noted. “JEON JUNGKOOK REALLY RELEASED IN 4 DIFFERENT STYLES THAT EXTREMELY LOOKING FOR?!?!?!?!?!? HOT !!! tweeted another fan. BTS singer Jungkook at BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. OT7 Daechwita: BTS members surprised fans by getting together and performing Daechwita. The song was originally sung by Suga’s alter-ego, Agust D, but during BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, his fellow BTS members joined him to perform the song. If the performance wasn’t surprising enough, the members sported fake beards and traditional outfits to perform the song. Fans couldn’t get enough of Jin’s fake beard as J-Hope wowed fans with his rap. Suga was also seen playing with a sword, bringing back memories of the clip. Speaking about the performance, popular BTS fan Soo Choi tweeted, “Daechwita, every part they did was amazingly good but it was so funny too, I’ve never seen this kind of” rap show from Surprising high quality live comedy “of my life.” Agust D will be so proud of the OT7 I can’t help but think of Hobi’s verse from #DAECHWITA

Hobi’s verse in Dis-ease & Daechwita crosses my mind from time to time. And when Yoongi & Hobi started to vibrate at Who’s the King #MUSTERSOWOOZOOpic.twitter.com/hhFycOqFuJ – $ achi_Kim (@chi_isdelicious) June 13, 2021 Looks inspired by Jimin and Jungkook’s piercing: Jimin and Jungkook were blown away when they took the stage with a lip piercing and eyebrow inspired look, respectively. Although fans have already seen Jungkook display his eyebrow piercing gaze during Butter promotions, fans weren’t ready to see Jimin with the new look. Not only Jimin and Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and V were seen with a new look during the concert. Ahead of the concert, the members posted a selfie on Twitter to reveal that they had dyed their hair again. BTS singers Jungkook and Jimin at the 2021 BTS Muster Sowoozoo. V and Jungkook’s water fight: BTS singers rekindled memories of the various water fights they had at the pre-Covid-19 concerts by getting involved in another water fight. V was seen splashing Jungkook with water while the members played So What. Shortly after, Jungkook chased him and splashed water on him. RM’s toned arms cause collapse: The BTS frontman once again let fans scream as he flaunted his toned biceps. The rapper slipped into a sleeveless T-shirt for one of the performances that got a closer look at his arms. Fans tweeted photos and shared their reaction. “OK SR, NAMJOON LOOKING DIRECTLY AT HIS BUFF ARM, YALL HE KNOWS,” one fan tweeted. “Can we talk about Namjoon’s arm?” said another fan. “what’s your dream? my dream is to hold namjoon’s arm,” tweeted a third fan. BTS leader RM at BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. Also Read: When Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Kiss Made BTS Singer Jimin Blush, Watch BTS will return with BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo on Monday, June 14. The concert on the second day was titled World Tour Version and would feature some of BTS’s foreign language songs. The Korean pop group has released two songs in English so far and also released Japanese albums. Related stories







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos