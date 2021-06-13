Attend the Strokes Play Fundraising Concert for New York Mayor Maya Wiley, Hope

The Strokes performed a full concert on Saturday at New York’s newly renovated Irving Plaza as part of a fundraiser for mayoral candidate Maya Wiley.

The rambunctious benefit concert – the first on-site show in over two years, with attendees required to show proof of vaccination – also featured stage appearances from Wiley, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as well as the surprise opener. John Mulaney; the comedian previously hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in October 2020 which featured the Strokes as a musical guest.

The 16-song set contained tracks from Strokes’ entire catalog, including six clips from their early days. Is this this and three from their last LP The new abnormal. For Comedown machine“One Way Trigger,” the band welcomed guest Dev Hynes aka Blood Orange.

Ahead of the show, Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi announced that he couldn’t do the show for unspecified reasons. “I send my love and support to Maya Wiley and my brothers in The Strokes”, Valensi tweeted through the Strokes account. “I wish I could be there tonight. Sorry, I couldn’t come tonight. Longwave guitarist and Albert Hammond Jr. collaborator Steve Schiltz replaced Valensi.

In May, The Strokes put on their first-ever acoustic show in a benefit livestream for Wiley, with singer Julian Casablancas also hosting a question-and-answer session with the mayoral candidate.

“I’ve been a fan of Maya for a long time,” Casablancas said in a statement ahead of the event. “I wanted to contact her before she even announced her campaign. When she announced that she was running for mayor, I was so excited that someone so smart, strong and caring would run for any job, let alone run the city we come from. all and whom we all love and care about so much. Maya’s lifelong commitment to racial and social justice is so inspiring to all of us and we couldn’t be more excited to do it with her this weekend.