Demon Slayer Season 2 lands a release window





Demon slayer has become one of the most valuable properties of anime in recent times, and its popularity is still on the rise. As fans around the world get to know Tanjiro, the manga and anime thrive on new sales. That’s why netizens are so eager for season two to go live, and it looks like the project has reached a release window. The update comes from Yahoo! Japan as his page updated a report on Demon slayer recently. The News Network has clarified a fact regarding the second season of the anime by adding a release window, and that should come as no surprise to fans. After all, the show is slated for a return in October 2021, so internet users can focus on the month. (Photo: Ufotable) This news isn’t too surprising to hear, and anime fans have been expecting such a release window. If you didn’t know, Demon slayer had previously told fans that its second season would go live in 2021, but most fans focused on fall. That’s because the anime industry has a very competitive course, and the fall 2021 point of sale had room for a return to prime time. Now the fans are just waiting Demon slayer to publish an official release date. Netizens expect the second season to debut in the first half of October, but that could always change. The anime team must be eager to bring season two to life, so you can’t fault the push. And in light of the first film in the series, season two has huge expectations to meet this year. Devil Killer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train is the highest grossing animated film of all time, having grossed over US $ 500,000 worldwide. There’s something about Tanjrio that keeps fans coming back for more, so this fall comeback is bound to make a splash …! What do you think of this Season 2 update? Will you check Demon slayeris the next installment? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or contact me on Twitter @Megan PetersCB.







