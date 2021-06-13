Hollywood elementary school closes amid pandemic





LOS ANGELES It was Ethan Frausto’s last day of sophomore and his last day at Selma Avenue Elementary School in Hollywood. “I feel a little sad and angry because I love this school,” he said. “This is where I started from the beginning.” What would you like to know Selma Avenue Elementary School in Hollywood was founded in 1910

The school had struggled with a low enrollment rate for years

It officially closed this week due to low registration

LAUSD has seen enrollments drop 4% to nearly 22,000 children this school year, according to California Department of Education At just 8 years old, Ethan has spent half of his life in Selma. “I made a lot of friends,” he said. “I played. I did my calculations.” Selma Avenue Elementary was founded in 1910. Celebrities like Marylin Monroe attended school. But over the past few years, Selma had struggled to register. In 2019, we followed a father and school staff member Lafayette Reed as he roamed the neighborhood recruiting students at grocery stores and homeless shelters. But registrations slowly continued to decline, and then 2020 arrived to deliver the final blow. According to the California Department of Education, the Los Angeles Unified School District has seen enrollment shrink by 4% to nearly 22,000 children this school year. “You could see it,” said Kathy Frausto, Ethan’s mother. “When we went to pick up the children every day after school, there weren’t many children.” For Frausto, who also frequented Selma Avenue from Kindergarten to Grade 5, it was a source of pride that her child attended his alma mater. “When we got there I was like, ‘Hey look, this is where I was playing. “And you know, ‘This is where we used to do that, and I was catching ladybugs here,” “she said.

Frausto is now worried about how Ethan will adjust to a new school three times farther away. “When he sometimes tries a new place, he’s overwhelmed, and it’s too much for him,” she said. “And sometimes he just cries, and he kind of stops, and he doesn’t want to do anything.” As they browsed through old photos, Ethan was overcome with emotion and began to cry. “I think that’s what’s hard, seeing him cry, because, you know, he has to leave his school, his teachers, his friends, and I just didn’t want that for him,” he said. declared Frausto, tearing himself apart. But Ethan can’t stop remembering what his teacher taught him: “All beginnings must have an end.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos