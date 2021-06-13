Spanish Streaming Wars: Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, Pantaya

Is the next streaming war in Spanish?

Media executives often tout the importance of reaching Spanish speaking audiences, drawing the attention of people who have heard it all before.

But if a wave of recent investment and deals is any indication, Latino and Hispanic viewers in the United States and beyond have become a key part of audience expansion plans for streaming platforms.

Netflix spent $ 200 million in 2020 to produce content in Mexico, an amount that is expected to increase this year, and has also invested heavily in Spain. Disney, which launched Disney + in Latin America in November, announced its intention to produce 70 original programs for the region . WarnerMedia to invest heavily in Latin American markets with HBO Max .

Univision launched in March TakesTV , an ad-supported free streaming service for the Latin American market. The next month Univision acquired the content and media assets of Grupo Televisas valued at $ 4.8 billion , with the aim of creating a Spanish-speaking supergiant as the competition intensifies.

On a smaller scale, Hemisphere Media Group sees an opportunity for growth in its Los Angeles-based streaming service Pantaya, which focuses on Spanish speakers in the United States and has approximately 900,000 subscribers. In April, Miami-based Hemisphere paid Lionsgate $ 124 million for the 75% of Pantaya it did not already own, in a bid to grow it by investing in content.

There is so much more we can do, and the opportunity is so much greater, Hemisphere CEO Alan Sokol said in an interview after the deal. We’ve set a stated goal of 2.5-3 million subscribers by 2025. But honestly, we think that’s a conservative goal and the opportunity is two to three times greater.

It’s easy to see why streamers and studios see a gold mine. Latinos consistently made up a disproportionate amount of films before the pandemic, but they are severely under-represented on screen and behind the camera , including at Netflix, as my colleague Fidel Martinez wrote in his newsletter, the Latinx Files.

In the United States, the Latino and Hispanic population continues to grow, surpassing 60 million in 2019. Hispanics and Latinos were the top group of moviegoers per capita in 2019, going to the movies 4.7 times per year.

Selena producer Moctesuma Esparza built his Pasadena-based Maya Cinemas chain of theaters with a strategy to serve under-broadcast neighborhoods, including working-class areas dominated by Latinos. In an interview with The Times in 2018, he noted the lack of attention paid to Latinos in industries that push for diversity and inclusion.

I’m hopeful that Hollywood wakes up and changes will come, and that [the] Hollywood-so-white [movement] Will soon mean thinking about Latinos too, Esparza said at the time.

(Left to right) Jaime Lorente, Belen Cuesta and Ursula Cobrero in Money Heist. (Tamara Arranz / Netflix)

Better late than never? There are signs that the streaming-obsessed entertainment industry is starting to catch on.

High quality Spanish films and shows have proven to intersect with English speaking audiences and other populations. Netflix in April declared the Mexican series Who Killed Sara? had become its most-watched foreign-language show, with 55 million accounts logged in in its first weeks on the service.

The crime series Money Heist gained a modest audience when it originally aired on Spanish television, creator lex Pina said. But once it went global via Netflix, its audience exploded, with its themes and characters, the Dal mask iconography echoing all over Argentina. in Saudi Arabia .

Pina still considers the shows’ international success as a mystery, but theorizes that the idea of ​​conveying a popular, perfect-hitting genre through a specific cultural lens has given the material a new twist.

Viewers these days often feel like the shows are repeating themselves, he wrote in an email. This crime scene means something to you, I’ve seen it elsewhere. And this policeman looks familiar too. It becomes complicated to create brand new characters, so our Latin outlook, applied to our fiction, has also brought a little freshness to other cultures.

Shows from the fifth and final season are coming to Netflix this year. Pinas’ success led to the March launch of Netflixs Sky Rojo, a luscious action series he co-created about three prostitutes running away from their pimps.

The interest of major streaming companies in Spanish programming, including international markets, has been a boon to Latino and Hispanic audiences who, for years, have stuck with what the entertainment industry consultant, Santiago Pozo, calls the remains of the film and television sector.

Veronica Sanchez in Sky Rojo. (Tamara Arranz / Netflix)

Consumers are no longer satisfied with dramatic telenovelas. They want the high production values ​​seen in programming for English speaking audiences.

Streamers have offered freedom to Hispanic creators, said Pozo, who sold his Hispanic film marketing business Arenas Group last year. Now you no longer need to create something that matches the Televisa model.

Yet businesses face challenges when creating streaming services and content for the Latino and Hispanic markets. The American Hispanic market, for example, is truly a fragmented set of audiences, including Cuban Americans in Miami and Mexican Americans in Los Angeles, who encompass a multitude of cultural credentials and sensibilities.

Pantaya a play on the Spanish word for screen is an interesting case study. The service, which woos American audiences for whom Spanish is the primary language, has content agreements with major Mexican studios and has had some success with originals, such as the sexually provocative drama series El Juego de las Llaves, which gets its second season. this autumn.

Still, the streaming service, which generated $ 46 million in revenue last year, failed to reach massive subscribers. Its target market of uncultured / bi-cultural adults is estimated at 39 million people, but only 40% of them are even aware of the service, according to the company slideshow , a statistic that represents both a problem and an opportunity, according to Sokol.

But is the big-budget Spanish content on Netflix and other streamers, along with all the dubbed and subtitled shows available, more appealing to the people Pantaya wants to reach?

Despite the challenges, Sokol considers the company’s experience with content specifically aimed at Hispanic Americans to be an advantage.

Netflix has a much bigger checkbook than we do, but we’re very focused on what we’re doing, Sokol said. We have a much richer pool of movies and series than anyone by far. I think that’s where our advantage lies.

