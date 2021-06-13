Abigail Spencers flower delivery service opens store in Playa Vista – The Hollywood Reporter

In time for Father’s Day, actress-producer Abigail Spencer County line flowers flower delivery service opened its first sales area in Free market, a new collective of boutiques in Playa Vista. The collective, owned by Raan and Lindsay Parton, founders of Alchemy Works and Apolis, also includes Jeni’s Ice Cream, Loqui restaurant, Heyday skincare, hatter Teressa Foglia and Studio C.

When Spencer spotted what looked like a greenhouse at the site, she knew it was meant to be and enlisted the help of design firm Maneuverworks to help build the approximately 1,000 square foot new home. County Line Florals.

“We’re creating a space where people will want to hang out,” Spencer said of the store, which will feature a “flower bar”. All bouquets (starting at $ 65) are preset and listed in an iPad menu. “You can take a tour of the open market, have a glass of wine or an ice cream, then sit at the bar and watch your florist make your creation. It’s a good date night.

The store will also have a branch and flower delivery service (with subscriptions ranging from $ 229 to $ 449 per month for biweekly and weekly service); a green pool with a selection of pre-pot houseplants displayed in a rocky pool inspired by the Italian countryside; personalized concierge designs; and “the florist’s choice,” the latter being “like Sugarfish: trust us,” she explains.

“Everything is organized,” she says. “It will be the first florist bar, plant pool and design space to take the stress out of flowers, integrate an educational component and make design an essence.”

Spencer (Rebel, Suit) last year launched County Line Florals as a mobile flower truck and subscription service.

The company is a tribute to his late father, surfing legend Yancy Spencer, who died 10 years ago while visiting him on Valentine’s Day.

“On the last day of his visit, he went surfing at County Line in Malibu, one of his favorite spots,” she recalls. “An hour after he arrived, I got a sudden call from him. He said, ‘Abby, I’m having a heart attack. I’m on County Line. Call 911. I love you and pray. Ten minutes later he died. My life changed at that time.

Over time, her grief turned to gratitude as friends and colleagues reached out to her. “The first person who had flowers at my door was Jon Favreau,” says Spencer. “The outpouring of love, affection and support really touched me. “

So began Spencer’s love affair with flower arrangements, which led her to take classes in New York City as she “walked the long, winding path of mourning, of mourning. healing and recovery ”. She adds, “When something crazy happens to you, it’s unexpected, it’s traumatic, it changes your life, you have a choice – do something beautiful with it, or it can destroy you.”

Floral bouquet “L’Atwater”

Stephanie Schuster / Courtesy of the subject

In the years that followed, the actress continued to look for ways to combine her interest in flowers with surf culture as a tribute to her father. “Right after my last show, Reprisals, I had an aha moment, ”says Spencer. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take an old surf truck and turn it into a mobile florist.… I bought a 1965 VW Transporter and took it to the store to give it a facelift and j started dreaming about County Line Florals.

Then COVID struck. With productions halted, Spencer focused on his passion project. She made and delivered 36 bouquets to friends. “I knew everyone would be home,” she says, sharing that a week later she donated 50 more, which allowed her to fine-tune the arrangements while promoting her new business.

Spencer and a small team then took her renovated flower shop in a VW van turned mobile, affectionately named Betty (the term translates to beautiful woman in surf parlance), for a ride to Caravan Outpost in Ojai on the day of the fathers day last year.

“All of a sudden we had a business,” Spencer said, sharing that she has since collaborated with fashion brands Heidi Merrick, Janessa Leone, Melinda Maria and Vince Camuto. County Line Florals also attended the drive-in movie premiere of Amazon Studios’ romantic drama. Sylvie’s love with Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha in addition to providing crew gifts and set tours for Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy and Rebel.

Spencer says she and her team are eager to collaborate with businesses and individuals. “It’s all about the essence and the storytelling,” she says, sharing that she enjoys “meeting someone and getting to the heart of who they are, then creating or materializing something that represents them”.

County Line Floral’s Soul Sister Bouquet, featuring a white phalaenopsis, benefits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation

County line flowers

Case in point: for the birthday of writer-producer-director Krista Vernoff, Spencer surprised the creator of Reprisals and current showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy with an arrangement. “I built this bouquet that looks like him,” says Spencer. “She was like, ‘I didn’t know I needed a bouquet named and built after me, but if I was a bouquet, this is what I would be.'”

Spencer’s unique approach has also inspired County Line Florals’ ongoing Icons collection, which was created “to honor the incredible change makers in history,” she says. Among them, the Gloria (Steinem) for $ 139, the Stacey (Abrams) for $ 169, the Jacinda (Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand) for $ 169, and the Soul mate for $ 169, the latest of which, Spencer says, “is in honor of my best friend,” and benefits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation. “It’s my personal way of honoring and paying homage to these icons,” says Spencer, who also recently launched Astro-quet, a line designed around the spirit of each particular star sign. “It’s a fun way to approach flowers,” she says.

Over the past year, Spencer has driven Betty all over Southern California, from Montecito and Joshua Tree to Culver City, Venice and Highland Park. “Betty is a stage thief,” she says. “While I was doing all of this, I wore a mask. I was pulling flowers and making bouquets and no one knew it was me. All the time people were like, ‘Oh, hey. Could you step aside so I can take a picture of your truck? “

She said the sense of anonymity has led to a number of intimate conversations with strangers. “We were on Abbott-Kinney and this man and his friend pulled over,” she said. “They ran over to Betty and he had tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘What is this?’ I told him about the concept, gave him a little insight into my dad, and that it’s a moving avenue for joy. It’s a mobile flower shop, but we really bring joy. He looked at me and he said, ‘I just lost my wife and something got me out of my car. I had never seen anything like it. … When I was with Betty in a mask, I had the opportunity to connect with people and hear their stories, and it was really healing for me to have more anonymous relationships with people. It was very calming for me last year.

Banksy’s bouquet.

County line flowers

Spencer has three projects in various stages of development as a producer and a few as an actor. Even so, Spencer admits that she has experienced quite a bit of self-actualization over the past year. “What I have noticed in the pandemic is that I want my life to be the event and the occasion,” she says. “I don’t want to keep waiting for the event and this roller coaster.”

With that in mind, Spencer has big plans for his business. “The hope is that we can build on this model and take it anywhere,” she shares, explaining that the idea also stems (no pun intended) from her desire to have flowers. and branches in his own house every week. “I wanted this in my life,” she says. “If I didn’t do this as a business, I would never have the time to do it [as a hobby]. “

“What I love about flowers is that when you send flowers, you are there to someone’s greatest joy or sorrow,” she continues. “It’s the thoughtfulness of a surprise. First day. The loss of life. The flowers are there. There is something that interests me about this energy vortex of meeting someone at this time, and that is the deepest meaning of the business – because of my loss and the way I was met at that time. It’s to honor the ups and downs and everything in between.

A version of this story first appeared in the June 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.