‘The Bachelor’s’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burham welcome twins





Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife, Lauren Burnham Luyendyk, gave birth to two children this weekend! Overnight, Burnham Luyendyk gave birth to a pair of twins: a son and a daughter. The former single took the news on Instagram after keeping fans updated on the progress of the final hours of his wife’s pregnancy. In a video shared on Saturday, he explained that Burnham Luyendyk was waiting at the triage to see if she was going to give birth that day. The 39-year-old then filmed a quick video of a nurse putting a heart monitor around his wife’s stomach. Arie Luyendyk and his wife Lauren welcome twins ariejr / Instagram Soon after, Luyendyk shared another video walking outside the hospital. Lauren is so excited she immediately started crying, “he said.” I feel like it’s excitement, relief. I think there was a chance we would make it home, and luckily they were able to get us settled. Okay, the next time you see me, I’ll probably be holding a few babies. Crazy. The birth was not easy for Burnham Luyendyk. As her husband shared on his Instagram Stories, she struggles to wrap around nausea. @laurenluyendyk is a tough woman. Arie Luyendyk and his wife Lauren welcome twins ariejr / Instagram Luyendyk later posted another clip of the expectant mother of three taking her baby bump in the hospital bed, writing: I will miss that big belly. You are beautiful @laurenluyendyk. Arie Luyendyk and his wife Lauren welcome twins ariejr / Instagram Burnham Luyendyk also shared a few updates throughout the day, including a selfie of the couple at the hospital before their twins arrived and a few snaps of Luyendyk posing in his scrubs. Arie Luyendyk and his wife Lauren welcome twins laurenluyendyk / Instagram laurenluyendyk / Instagram Were in the hospital and the contractions are very close, she said from her hospital bed. (Arie’s) very excited about her outfit. Look how cute he is. But I had a cesarean very soon. “Very soon. It’s happening,” added the new father. Late Saturday, Luyendyk shared one last happy update on Instagram. @luyendyktwins are here, “he wrote.” Mum and babies are fine and everything has gone well. Spend time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support. Arie Luyendyk announces the birth of her twins. ariejr / Instagram The couple, who met on the reality show The Bachelor, got married in January 2019. In May of that year, they welcomed their first child together, a girl named Alessi. Last year, they revealed that Burnham Luyendyk had miscarried. When they announced in late 2020 that they were expecting twins, Luyendyk captioned the announcement, 2 small miracles. I already love them with all my heart. Related:







