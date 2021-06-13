Payment issues, pay structure change to 90 days, urges TV industry players

The current pandemic has put a stop to filming, just like what happened in 2020. And in such a situation, everyone needs money on hand to overcome bad times. However, the television pay system is something that many actors have voiced their opinion against in the past year.

90 days was the time after which most actors receive their salaries. And that’s not doable, especially in a time of so much uncertainty. Have things changed over the past year? The industry as a whole says it’s still the same.

NO FINANCIAL SCHEDULE EXCLUDING INSURANCE

Currently seen on the show Yeh Hai Chahatein, Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja says: What happens is that established actors put a clause in their contract from the start. Most of the production houses have been very nice to me. But for the rest, the 90-day pay period continues.

In fact, in the midst of a pandemic where everyone suffered losses, some production houses had also asked actors to cut their fees.

Actress Debina Bonnerjee, who had shot for Aladdin last year, the reasons, The system is still the same, there has been no change. Even for me they were asking if we could lower the payment further. I understand that producers are also facing problems. But above all, we are coming out of the pandemic to shoot. In addition to that, we work with a cut, it does not make sense.

Aishwarya Sakhuja

Other than insurance, no other financial benefit plan has been put in place for actors, adds Bonnerjee.

THE PRODUCERS CANNOT HELP HIM

As he plays devil’s advocate, in his own words, the actor, CINTAA co-principal secretary and chair of the outreach committee, Amit Behl tells us that the fallout effect is happening right now, that is why the pay system is still the same, despite some changes were made until some time ago.

He has been followed before. We had a meeting with the broadcasters, they had decided to refine. Now it’s very easy for me to say that we need a cycle because as an actor my pockets are also depleted right now. But ad revenue fell 80%. The manufacturer delays payment to the advertiser, it delays payment to the broadcaster, it in turn delays the producers then the actors and the crew, he explains.

The 55-year-old adds that he even knows producers who have paid advances to their actors with the pandemic in mind.

The people who have a show on the air after a while, how are they going to pay? The main and semi-main players earn 16-17 lakhs per month, and if they want the payment immediately, how will they get it? 90 percent of producers allowed payments to small players whose payment was not too high. No one expected a second wave, and even the Indian Premier League was crushed, Behl says.

However, according to JD Majethia, president of the TV division of IFTPC, some producers have indeed slowed down the payment cycle. A few broadcasters have tried to change their policies and pay the producers. I would say that was not continued, because last year the policy was designed to deal with the pandemic, he says.

ACTORS MUST TALK AND NOT BE AFRAID

Actors Sharad Malhotra and Kratika Sengar both believe the 90-day pay system needs to change. The first one says that he is not very apt to comment on this since he is an actor.

The system has to change by the people sitting above it like the producers, the channels have to think about it. I’m sure they have and are trying to develop a module that is flexible and not very hard on the actors. Everyone took a hit. I hope they will do something and understand what people are going through financially, Malhotra says.

Sharad malhotra

Sengar, who had filmed until April in Delhi for a show, says for his part that each actor has a different contract for a show.

Someone’s contract says they’ll get the salary after 30 days, about 45 days, so it’s about the contract you make with the production house. I’m with these artists who get it after 90 days. There is no other profession that does it, ki kaam abhi aur paisa adolescent mahine baad mil raha hai. But these artists also need a voice because most of the time they are insecure that they won’t get a job if they do, she explains.