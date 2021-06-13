Box Office: “In the Heights” disappoints with $ 11 million opening weekend





LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) – In the Heights, the acclaimed adaptation of Lin-Manuel Mirandas’ Broadway show, didn’t hit all the right notes on its box office debut. The Warner Bros. generated a drop of $ 11.4 million in 3,456 U.S. theaters in its first four days of release, below expectations heading into the weekend that suggested the film would hit $ 20 million. In the Heights also opened on HBO Max, the streaming service owned by parent company of WarnerMedia studios, although the company has not reported its digital audience. The disappointing commercial reception is confusing as critics embraced the film, covering it with some of the best reviews of the pandemic era. Additionally, Warner Bros. put substantial marketing weight behind the image, and director Jon M. Chu and Miranda put a lot of energy into promoting the film, which made up for the fact that its cast was made up of mostly unknown stars and emerging players. The hybrid release of the films on HBO Max likely affected theatrical participation, but that’s not the only reason the inaugural ticket sales for In the Heights were underestimated. Recent releases from Warner Bros. like Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It still generated solid revenue despite their concurrent streaming offerings. But, as audiences slowly return to theaters, box office rankings indicate people are more likely to come forward for properties with greater brand recognition. While Tony Award-winning In the Heights isn’t an original property like La La Land or The Greatest Showman, it’s not as well-known as the other musical sensation from Miranda, Hamilton, or even Rent, Les Misérables or Cats. To that end, box office tipsters believe In the Heights may find an audience over the summer, similar to the box office hit which was the 2017 musical The Greatest Showman. The Fox movie debuted at $ 8.8 million, but audiences fell in love with the soundtrack and Hugh Jackman’s charisma and returned to theaters time and time again. It hit $ 174 million and $ 438 million worldwide, a huge result. While In the Heights isn’t expected to hit those box office heights, it doesn’t have much competition on the horizon and could continue to play on the big screen. Based on the 2008 Broadway show, In the Heights follows a winery owner named Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who discovers that his mom and his stop-and-shop pop have sold a winning lottery ticket. As the bustling Washington Heights neighborhood in upper Manhattan reaches sweltering temperatures, friendships, relationships, and dreams are put to the test. The ensemble cast also includes Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins and Olga Merediz. Quiara Alegr? A Hudes, who wrote the book for the musical, wrote the screenplay. In the Heights has a production budget of $ 55 million. Also new in theaters this weekend, Sony’s family-friendly animated film, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, arrived with $ 10.4 million in 3,346 theaters through Sunday. Amid the pandemic, movies aimed at family crowds, like Universals The Croods: A New Age and Warner Bros. Tom and Jerry, have been reliable theatrical prints, so the Peter Rabbit sequel could have a long life on movie marquees. Abroad, Peter Rabbit 2 has already won $ 45 million. It cost $ 45 million to manufacture.

