Local author receives research grant | Culture & Leisure

Erik Wright is the recipient of the Lola Homsher Research Fellowship, which is funded by the Wyoming State Historical Society and a Homsher Endowment.
Homsher, who died in 1986, was a Wyoming archivist, historian and author.
The grant will help fund Wright’s travel and research expenses in southern Wyoming as he investigates the Bear River City riot of 1868, workplace violence, and the towns of Hell-on-Wheels in the Wyoming during the construction of the transcontinental railroad.
I plan to visit Wyoming this summer with stops at the archives and museums in Cheyenne, Laramie, Green River, Rawlins and Evanston, Wright said. My findings will be published in companies Annals of Wyoming, as well as a complete book once the research is complete.
Wright, of Paragould, is not only a historian and writer, he is also the director of the Greene County Emergency Management Office. He has written numerous articles and articles which have appeared in various publications including True West magazine, and he wrote several books.
He explains that the towns of Hell-on-Wheels were like supply camps joined together when the Transcontinental Railroad was built west from Omaha, Nebraska.
They gained a notorious reputation for violence and lawlessness, as the town’s main inhabitants were mostly working-class Irish laborers contracted out by Union Pacific to grade or lay tracks, Wright said. As the rails continued to push west, so did the towns and they were simply packed up and shipped on supply trains to their next destination.
Wright also says that there are a number of myths surrounding the Bear River City riot.
It was late 1868 and Union Pacific contractors were frantically working on building a track to join the track being built through the Central Pacific as it pushed east of the California, he said. A journalist who has followed the towns of Hell-on-Wheels named Legh Freeman has promoted his anti-union and anti-reconstruction sentiments among the Irish labor base in Bear River City with his newspaper The frontier index. Along with Freeman’s vitriolic editorials on vigilantism, the workers more or less revolted. Fueled by alcohol, workers shot at the town and set fire to many canvas-covered buildings, including the office of the Frontier index. Union Pacific was furious after the riot. However, they simply diverted the tracks from the Bear River site and north to Evanston, Wyoming.
Wright said what first attracted him to the Bear River story was the involvement of Tom Smith, whom he describes as a conundrum among outlaw researchers. Smith is widely believed to have served as a policeman in New York City in the 1850s before venturing out west where he found work as a convenience store for the Union Pacific. Wright stated that Smith had earned his reputation in Bear River and that he would forever be known as Bear River Tom Smith.
Later, Wright said, Smith served as an attorney in Kit Carson, Colorado, and then in Abilene, Kansas, where he was killed in the line of duty in the fall of 1870, and was succeeded by his older successor. famous James Butler Wild Bill Hickok. .
The story of the Bear River City riot is more than just a riot of drunken Irish people. It is the story of the construction of the transcontinental railway. It is also the story of the working class and social conditions on the border, Wright said. Perhaps, more importantly, it is the story of how heavy industrialization united a country in the wake of civil war. Smith’s story transcends even future generations as Abilene native and future president Dwight D. Eisenhower cited Smiths’ story as a lawless town tamer as inspiration and was known for visiting his grave in Abilene throughout his life.
Wright’s next book will be released in August to mark the 500th anniversary of the fall of the Aztec Empire. He is intitulated Heart disease: along the road to conquest as told by the participants. Other books written by Wright include: Main Street Mayhem: Crime, Murder & Justice in Downtown Paragould, 1888-1932; Phil Foote: Lawman, Outlaw, Hell-Raiser; The Underworld Police: San Francisco Detective Arthur McQuaid and the Golden Age of Vice and Violence; Gamblers, Guns, & Gavels: Collected Works on Arizona Gambling Violence; and Burnt Powder & Rough Justice: True Stories from the Violent West.