Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: ​​A Look At The Positive Conversations That Began In Bollywood | Bollywood

As glamorous as the profession is, being an actor is no easy job. At least that’s what many in the industry have argued. Conversations have intensified, especially in the past year, since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020 and his sudden death has left everyone with many questions.

While the cause is still not known, the only debate that resurfaced was that Rajput was someone who did it all on his own, unrelated or part of a cinematic family.

However, his relatives alleged that his films released directly on the OTT Drive and Dil Bechara platforms affected him, and there was another factor at play: discrimination against him as a foreigner.

BOLLYWOODS INEQUALITIES HAVE BEEN AT THE FOREFRONT?

Is it fair to say that Rajput’s death led to Bollywood inequality in the form of nepotism in the foreground? Actor Adhyayan Suman, who has had a difficult journey so far despite belonging to a film family (son of Shekhar Suman), agrees.

It was a good thing that so much came out, there was so much inequality in the industry. Sushants’ death has brought out so much prevalent in the industry, Suman says, however, he wonders: What change has this made? Have deserving people started to work? Has it become easier for them?



Adhyayan Suman



The 33-year-old adds that directors still aren’t entertaining more people, I don’t think directors have started getting calls from anyone. I don’t want to name a filmmaker, he came to me during the pandemic last year and told me I love you as an artist, there’s no way I won’t give you a job. It was then and now he’s not answering my calls. It is regrettable. I’m not sure anything has changed, he believes.

Maintaining that showbiz is a business after all, actor Samir Soni believes that it is not a charity, and like any business, the investor wants to make a profit.

If he can do it with his own son, or with a guy from a small town in Bihar, that’s a business. A lot of people say that merit counts. Then people like Naseeruddin Shah and the late Om Puri should have been the highest paid actors in the country. The market decides that, says Soni.



Samir soni



Although he believes that the conversation on such topics strikes a chord with people, they themselves do not look at the fate of a film in correct terms.

If I had to make a movie and had enough money I wouldn’t play the central character, I know people will flock to theaters to watch someone more salable. If a movie doesn’t work, audiences won’t even say if they lost 20 crore he gave a new guy a chance, they’ll just say the movie didn’t work, he explains, qualifying Rajput of success, because he managed to deliver hits and work with different directors.

ACTORS HAVE A VOICE TO TALK

The demise of Rajputs not only brought important discussions about the film industry to the fore, but also gave many foreign players the courage and power to speak out on important issues. We have seen how many in the recent past have denounced the existence of nepotism and other existing prejudices.

A leading outsider, Amol Parashar, who has starred in numerous web content, said many friends and supporters contacted him after starting such conversations.

There have been conversations about the inner lives of young actors, the pressures they live with on a daily basis and the demons they fight far from the public eye. Within days however, the conversations became convoluted, and instead of sympathizing with his colleagues and friends who were facing the loss, some media turned it into a headless witch hunt, laments the 34-year-old.



Amol Parashar



Parashar hopes that some empathy can be reintroduced into conversations about the inner struggles of young people, especially in an industry that keeps you on your toes all the time.

Echoing a similar sentiment, actor Gulshan Devaiah says people have unrealistic expectations about Bollywood because it is a slaughter business.

There is a serious lack of professionalism at various levels and there is an unspoken hierarchy. It is not meritocracy. Very few people understand the nature of this business and that is where the whole problem lies. Sushant was a shining star and had a fantastic career. I would like to have his career, he says.



Gulshan Devaiah



Conversations about camps and lobbies have also multiplied, he said.

Devaiah adds: A lot of people have felt empowered to share how they feel about this business, perhaps out of revenge, out of motivation, or just to shake things up. It is undeniable that his unfortunate passing gave many people the courage to speak out.