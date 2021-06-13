Actor James Nesbitt says lockdown is a blessing during the last months of his father’s life

Actor James Nesbitt has revealed that the Covid-19 lockdown had previously allowed him with his father to rekindle their friendship, before the man died.

ilming on the Jed Mercurios Bloodlands drama ended in March 2020, with restrictions coming into effect in the region just days after.

Mr. Nesbitt revealed the Who am i this time podcast that he was due to return to London but ended up staying at his Portrush home after production ended.

The 56-year-old Cold Feet star lost her father James Snr last August at the age of 91. He described the time spent together during the pandemic as a blessing.

I was filming Bloodlands and we were very lucky, I was filming in Belfast and we ended on March 13th. And I was supposed to come home but had to go represent my dad at a funeral, he said.

It was the following week, then containment took place. I was pretty cushioned actually, even though I was far from London I got a place in Portrush by the sea.

In fact, when I look back on the lockdown, it’s really a mixed blessing for me because I got to spend a lot of time with my dad, who was my elementary school principal when I was a kid.

We have had five months of me sitting in the backyard and him sitting in the living room, just rekindling a friendship. He was 91 and then I lost him in August which was sad but very bittersweet as we really had the opportunity to chat for a very long time.

It got to a point where before daddy went I got to watch him and he knew I was saying thank you and I felt he was watching me go, you did well. It was a blessing. It was unbelievable.

James Jim Nesbitt was the former principal of an elementary school in Lisnamurrican, near Broughshane.

His son, who is currently filming the Netflix drama Stay Close in Manchester, shares two daughters Peggy and Mary with his ex-wife Sonia Forbes-Adam.

In the podcast, the Coleraine man also revealed the impact of the lockdown on his daughters, especially the younger Mary.

My daughters who have grown up now, Mary is 19 and Peggy is 23, they were working all through the lockdown, they are working for a thing called Freddies Flowers, he added.

But Mary, I felt so sorry, she’s a very diligent girl but she couldn’t do her A-Levels, all of which hasn’t had a summer of festivals and kissing and partying.

And then she was supposed to go to Honduras during her year to teach English for a charity called Project Trust and it was taken away from her.

Now she’s been pretty cushioned but it really made me focus a lot on this generation and I think they’ve been kind of overlooked in telling you the truth in terms of the ramifications they’re going to have.