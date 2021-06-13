Amanda and Clive Owen from our Yorkshire farm share how they fell in love – because they both tell different stories

The romance between Our Yorkshire Farm stars Amanda and Clive Owen began completely by accident on a dark evening in North Yorkshire.

It was 1995 and Amanda was working as a 21 year old trainee shepherdess when she knocked on the door of 42 year old farmer Clive looking for a ram, The mirror brought back.

Clive, who has divorced his first wife with whom he has two children, was running Ravenseat Farm in Upper Swaledale, North Yorkshire on his own, when Amanda arrived on a routine job.

Describing the first time they met on their popular Channel 5 series, Amanda explained that she came to borrow a “tup”, which is a male sheep for those who are not used to cultivating jargon.

While it certainly wasn’t first-site love for Amanda, divorced bachelor Clive was immediately drawn to the young woman standing in his doorway despite their 21-year age gap.

Both decided to lead a difficult life from an early age, even though they did not come from farming families.

“It was a slow-burning thing. We kind of got to know each other. We made friends first, then dated a bit,” Amanda said.

“With us both coming from non-farm backgrounds, we were really kind of a pea in a pod, but we didn’t know that at the time.”

Growing up in Huddersfield, Amanda tried to break into the modeling world as a teenager, but found that it wasn’t all she had dreamed of.

After the disappointment, Amanda was inspired by a book full of beautiful pictures of landscapes and animals to get started in farming life.

Realizing that she wanted a job where she could feel the elements and be in harmony with nature, she gave up her modeling career.

Born in Doncaster, Clive dreamed of becoming a shepherd from an early age and said he “caught the virus” when he was just eight years old.

He said there was no doubt that he would become a sheep farmer and that their mutual love for this way of life brought them closer together.

The 46-year-old shepherdess has given birth nine times to her children Annas, Violet, Edith, Raven, Clemmy, Nancy, Reuben, Miles and Sidney.

Although their lives may seem chaotic, parents say they are very focused on what they need to be aware of and realize that a lot of things depend on them, not just the children.

Explaining why the children are all involved in helping, Amanda said, “We all have to work together as a family. I really don’t think this is a bad lesson. This is what has to happen and we all have to. do it.

“I don’t feel like it’s kind of ‘raising your own workforce’ because that’s not it. It’s about being involved and having that responsibility. and to be a part of something. I think that’s a good thing. “

Amanda gave birth to six of her children by the side of the road because she couldn’t get to the hospital on time, so she ultimately decided that staying home was the best option.

“I was so sick of spoiling people’s picnics and everything,” she told This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary last month.

“So, I thought well, this time I’m going to go it alone.”

But Clive missed the birth of their eighth child, daughter Clemmie, because he had already seen Amanda welcome six of their children into the world and “wasn’t particularly upset.”

Amanda bravely continued on her own and gave birth in front of the fire with only one of her companion dogs to support him while Clive slept upstairs.

“Clive wasn’t desperate to be in labor, he was sleeping upstairs. I went to wake him up with the baby,” she told Radio Times.

“Of all the births I have had, this must have been the best – it was the most relaxing, the calmest, the most peaceful.”

With so many children, Amanda has breastfed virtually non-stop for 15 years of her life, but it’s much easier when she works hard on the farm.

“Why shouldn’t I do it?” ” she said Country and town house in an interview in November. “It’s easy, the right temperature, and when you lamb, what are you going to do?”

She was also a little surprised when she found out that she was six months pregnant with Nancy, her ninth child, and hadn’t noticed him.

“It was a real shock because I had no signs of pregnancy,” she told the Mirror in May 2016.

“It wasn’t until I realized I didn’t look as slender as I used to be that I went to the GP.”

Amanda has also hit back at assumptions made about her family and claims she was not a stereotypical shepherdess.

During her appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch, Amanda suggested that she “doesn’t look” like a farmer mother of nine.

Insisting that it wasn’t, Amanda replied, “Look at my hands though Steph. Honestly, I have iodine in my arm.

“I painted my nails while I was waiting to do this, but I really don’t know why I bothered to do it.”

Amanda confessed that she doesn’t spend too much time thinking about assumptions about her appearance and doesn’t like stereotypes.

“I mean, yes I have a sheepdog, yes I have a crook. Yes I spend my time chasing sheep, but I can do other things too,” he said. she declared.

“I think that’s the name of the game, being able to turn your hand to whatever comes your way.”