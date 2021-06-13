Celebrations in South Bay, Long Beach – Daily Breeze





Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19, to remember the day word finally came in 1865 to slaves in Galveston, Texas, that slavery had ended because of President Abraham Lincoln’s emancipation proclamation on the 1st January 1863. The annual celebration, also known as Jubilee Day, Freedom Day and African American Independence Day, is celebrated with family and community reunions, red-colored food and drink, sharing of l family history, music and songs. Here are a handful of things to do virtually and in person around South Bay and Long Beach this week to celebrate Juneteenth. CARSON COMPTON Peace of Mind June 15 Celebration:Live music, clothing, art, food and open mic from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at 2125 W. Compton Blvd., in Compton. Entry is by donation. https://bit.ly/2SvMsSf GARDENA Sherelles Famous Fried Chicken Pop-up: From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 144e Place and Avenue Raymond, in Gardena. https://bit.ly/3zo3y4U INGLEWOOD Juneteenth underground party in Inglewood: Celebrate freedom and culture with music, shows, food and vendors. 8:00 p.m. 2:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, at The Boiler Room LA: South Market Street, Inglewood. Tickets are $ 10 in advance, $ 20 at the door. https://bit.ly/3pMIbGf LONG BEACH June 15 celebration in downtown Long Beach: Music, step show, poetry and family fun from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 along Pine Avenue in downtown Long Beach. Free entry. https://bit.ly/3vgkCXA

Celebration of freedom and unity: An educational event with gospel music and art exhibits from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1950 Lemon Ave., Long Beach. https://bit.ly/3iApqUR

Freedom of June 17: Keep downtown Potluck safe from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at El Dorado Park Golf Course, 2400 N. Studebaker Road, Long Beach. Bring a dish to share and a folding chair.https://bit.ly/3vdUn3P MANHATTAN BEACH Celebration of Justice for Bruces Beach Juneteenth: Guest speakers, oral creations, sound baths, a live reggae band and African dancers from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday June 19 at Bruces Beach, 2600 Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach.https://bit.ly/3cDZmVc SAINT PIERRE Celebration of June 17 of the Committee of San Pedro: Food, games, raffles and ancestor stories shared at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Peck Park Nature Trail, 560 N. Western Ave., San Pedro.

Celebration of June 400:A virtual day of tributes, education and entertainment culminating in fireworks displays over the Port of Los Angeles.https://www.portoflosangeles.org/juneteenth WILLOWBROOK June 15 Celebration and Resource Fair: Food trucks, music and community services from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 18 at Earvin Magic Johnson Park, 905 E. El Segundo Blvd., Los Angeles. https://bit.ly/2Ss3oJj

