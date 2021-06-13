Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Disha Patani: 5 Times Bollywood Divas Gave Us GLAM Goals In Sheer Dresses





Transparent dresses are not dead. Take a break from contemporary styles and invite them into your wardrobe.

Fashion trends come and go. A few are still the favorites, while the rest have faded into oblivion over time. See-through sets were and continue to be popular, although they do not fall under the “functional wardrobe” category. The bottom line? Although they are often made with good stitching, patterns and embroidery, they may not be suitable for everyday use due to the transparency factor. It has attracted designers, Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities who have left us with soothing inspiration to the eyes. If you want to add risky and daring elements to your style stories, start with the pure one to play its strength for you. Think about getting attention, you never mean it. Never one to follow the rules of fashion but who will turn everything normal into eccentric, Pad Man star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a white Elie Saab gown that featured sheer details and appliqués spread out across a trail. descending. What’s better than a whimsical black dress? Nothing at all. Chaiyya Chaiyya actor Malaika Arora wore a lingerie set and layered it over a Sandra Mansour lace dress embroidered with horse prints. Fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani sealed the look with a black belt and a pair of ankle strap heels. Always hotter than the tropics and will never say no to amplify the drama, global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas set the Billboard Music Awards on fire by opting for a molten gold maxi dress from Dolce & Gabbana. The dress was fitted perfectly with a plunging neckline, thigh slits, studded embellishments and a wide gold-tone metal belt. To wrap up the look, she tucked her feet into a pair of ankle strap stilettos. Thanks to every awards night by never shooting anything shiny, Malang starlet Disha Patani was in a Manish Malhotra maxi dress. The off-the-shoulder dress featured gold sequins, a nude colored lining inside the sheer dress, and a mesh trail that ran down one side. With a pair of ankle strap stiletto heels, fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri completed the look. Blessing the red carpet looking like an absolute golden diva, Roy’s actress Jacqueline Fernandez stunned in a tube mini dress layered over a layered maxi dress adorned with gold sequins. Which transparent dress did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below. For more fashion and beauty information, follow @pinkvillafashion Read also |Dua Lipas’ love of pink is real; 5 times she showed us how to look like a star in the shadows X

