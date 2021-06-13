FBI raids NCIS and SWAT actor’s Hollywood home inside the United States Capitol

A Hollywood actor who appeared in the Lethal Weapon TV reboot as well as the SWAT and NCIS: Los Angeles series had his home raided by the FBI last week after allegedly participating in the January 6 Capitol Riot.

About 20 officers in tactical gear raided Siaka Massaquoi’s home in North Hollywood shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, Los Angeles Times reported.

The house that was searched also lists another individual, Brian Burks, 42.

Burks’ ex-wife Luvelle Mendoza told The Times her ex-husband was briefly detained by authorities. It is not known if Massaquoi was arrested.

DailyMail.com has contacted Massaquoi for comment.

Mendoza said the two young boys she had with Burks, aged 3 and 7, were at home at the time of the raid.

My heart is breaking, said Mendoza.

They must have seen the big guns and I just don’t think I was there to console them.

Mendoza said her ex-husband called her around 6 a.m. on the day of the raid and told her he had to drop the children off.

“I knew something bad had to happen for him to call me abruptly,” she said.

“I support him by doing what he believes in. I don’t agree with everything… I just don’t want my kids to be in crossfire.”

The Times reports that the two were under investigation for their associations on a social media app.

On his Instagram account, Massaquoi denied having participated in the violence during the MAGA riot on the Capitol.

I didn’t do anything wrong on the 6th … I didn’t do anything violent, he said.

Earlier this year, Massaquoi took part in an anti-vaccine protest near Dodger Stadium. The protest forced the authorities to temporarily close the site

Massaquoi is an actor who has played small roles in hit television series like Lethal Weapon, NCIS: Los Angeles and SWAT.

He was pictured during an anti-vaccine protest near Dodger Stadium which forced authorities to temporarily shut down the site as a precaution.

Massaquoi is a strong supporter of Donald Trump and Republican politics.

His social media account is full of messages urging California voters to recall Democratic state governor Gavin Newsom.

Five people, including a Capitol policeman, died in the Capitol attack and hundreds were injured. Two other officers subsequently committed suicide.

More than 450 people from across the country have been charged.