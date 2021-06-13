Fort Myers resident Gary Shepard’s life reads like a Hollywood script

On March 29, 2020, the Tropicaliacover story involved Larry Doyle, chief executive and veteran CBS News producer, who lives on Sanibel Island. Just months before this story was published, Gary Shepard, 35-year-old Emmy-winning news network correspondent for CBS and ABC News, moved to Fort Myers. Shepard saw Doyles’ story and called him out, because, yes, they knew each other and, no, neither of them knew the other had retired here until The Storied Career of Sanibels Larry Doyle be released.

It’s as if Shepard’s life was scripted by a Hollywood hack; it’s too Hollywood to be true. But there you have it, from the start.

Carpe Diem

If ever a man obeyed the warning to seize the day, it was Gary Shepard. No career opportunity has ever presented itself to him that he has not seized and with which he has not run.

Shepard decided in third grade that he wanted to be an advertiser. While in high school, he applied for a job with the CBS affiliate in Hartford, Connecticut, confidently writing ANNOUNCER on the white next to Position Desired. The receptionist scanned the request, looking at him in amusement when she saw his response. Then smiling kindly, she promised to forward her application to the program director.

Thirty-three years later, the kid she dismissed as hopelessly naive would win an Emmy for announcing to the nation and the world, from Baghdad, the start of the Persian Gulf War.

His first television job, however, was as a shopping boy, or gofer, for WHCT-TV in Hartford. A year later, he was promoted to studio director.

Shepard had to quit WHCT-TV when he went to college, but he wasted no time in pursuing his dream. He first volunteered as a record spinner for the disc jockeys for a local radio station, then, during his freshman year at Boston University, he pirouetted, with apparent ease, to give the 6 p.m. news on WEZE Radio in Boston.

He was, at the age of 20, a news announcer.

Ah i would love

During his senior year at Boston U, Shepard got a phone call from the same guy who called me in Hartford about the floor manager job when I was in high school. He was now working at NBC’s subsidiary, WBZ-TV, in Boston.

Gary, ‘he said, there is going to be work in the news service.’ Shepard jumped on it and got the job of organizing the stacks of 16mm news clip stations. But when he finished tagging and categorizing the movie clips, the news director asked Shepard if he’d like to learn how to be a news editor.

I’d love it, said Shepard, 20, and within a month or so, I was working full-time writing fronts and breaking news at WBZ-TV, New England’s biggest television station.

After graduating in 1961, Shepard stayed with WBZ-TV until, nearly three years later, he found out that the guy who hired me as a messenger in Hartford when I was in high school was now running WCAU, a CBS radio station in Philadelphia. . So I called him on the phone one day and said, Jack, I’d love to come over there and audition to be one of your reporters.

He was hired (of course, he was) as a reporter for WCAU radio, and two years later he was a writer-reporter for CBS Television News in New York.

By this time (1966) the world had become a madhouse of wars and civil unrest. Increasingly, journalists and film crews were being shot, without warning and swift as arrows, all over the world. Young Shepard’s first overseas mission took place in the summer of 1969, at the height of American troops’ engagement in Vietnam.

They asked me if I would like to go to Vietnam to cover the war and I said, “Oh, I would love to,” he replied.

As young Shepard had hoped, his posting to an overseas war zone made him notice. In a jungle about 40 miles from Saigon, he more or less stumbled upon one of the most surprising and controversial stories I have ever made in my 18 months in Vietnam!

It will be difficult for someone too young to remember the times to understand how a report that provided for the very first time visual evidence that American troops fighting the Vietnam War were being stoned could be surprising and controversial, especially in relation to Shepard’s visit. at the scene of the massacre of civilians by US troops in Mai Lai, but his live images of soldiers breaking through the grass made the Pentagon crack.

When Shepard returned to the United States, he remained with CBS for the next three years in New York City before being transferred to the CBS press office in Los Angeles. And then, in 1984, he landed a six-figure deal from ABC News and bought himself a house in Malibu.

Only in Hollywood, right?

Twinkling lights

It was ABC who sent him to Baghdad in 1991, where he had the story that won him an Emmy.

In his memoir, “A News Correspondent Goes Sailing,” Shepard describes the story for which he received the award. It was 2:30 a.m. in Baghdad on January 16, 1991.

ABC World News Tonight with Peter Jennings was on the air. listening to the audio portion on the phone, I was looking out the hotel window, and on the horizon I saw what looked like tiny twinkling lights Something’s going on here, I say. I can’t tell exactly what it is yet, but there are lights in the sky on the horizon.

New York immediately went from my videotaped report to me live on the phone, and I described what I was seeing. As the twinkling lights approached us, anti-aircraft fire erupted from everywhere and the Baghdad skies came alive.

It sounds like July 4th, multiplied by 100, I reported on the air, at the start of the Persian Gulf War.

Life on the edge

Gary Shepard retired in 1996. During his career he had traveled to twenty countries, covering almost all the major events of his time, including the wars in Vietnam and Iraq, Colombia, El Salvador, in Israel and others.

Gary Shepard is therefore unlikely to opt for a restful and uneventful retirement. Oh no. Instead, he bought a 42-foot Catalina sloop and, with no long-distance boating experience, sailed it from Los Angeles to the Panama Canal and through the Panama Canal, then to St. Thomas in the Caribbean. This 5,000-mile sea voyage lasted seven months. In his book published in 2004, he describes the ups and downs of this tumultuous adventure, explaining it as the logical extension of his career as a press correspondent abroad.

I’ve always loved living life on the edge, right before I got into potentially life-threatening trouble, but close enough that I could reach out and almost touch it. If there was ever a person who was never bored, I guess I’m that guy.

The end (?)

In the final scene of this script, we have two hunchbacked old guys giggling over Heineken bottles at a waterfront restaurant in Fort Myers. As the camera moves over them we see that it is Larry Doyle, veteran CBS news director hailed for his heroism in the field and called by Dan Rather one of the greatest of all. time, and Gary Shepard, Emmy Award-winner, 35-year-old Network News Correspondent for CBS and ABC News.

They talk about the time they got caught in Desert Storm. Doyle was there for CBS and Shepard for ABC News. The morning after the war began, the night of twinkling lights, their hotel lobby was in turmoil as dozens of reporters and technicians tried to find transportation out of town. The networks had told everyone to get out and head for the border with Jordan, since we had press offices in Amman, Shepard says in his sailing memoir. I ran into Larry Doyle outside our hotel. He said he had a car with room for one more, so I hopped in.

They sped west, once passing an Iraqi Scud missile convoy, and continued into the night, when Allied bombing resumed, hitting military targets in the desert a few miles from the highway. Their driver once swerved and stopped under an overpass as the flak of anti-aircraft fire hit the highway a few yards in front of them. When they finally reached the Jordanian border, there were at least a hundred trucks and cars in front of them trying to get through customs, which was closed until morning.

We all slept in the car, so we would be ready to go in the morning. The next day, as Shepard was passing through Iraqi customs, he turned to see a B52 airstrike against an Iraqi air base at a very short distance.

Then, believe it or not, as I entered Jordanian territory, there was a taxi, sitting there, waiting for a customer.

I jumped in the taxi and told the driver that I had to enter Amman immediately. He took me to the hotel where ABC News had their temporary press office and when I walked in everyone cheered and cheered. For two days, they didn’t know if I was dead or alive. Five minutes later, I was on the air with Peter Jennings in New York, telling live the story of my exciting escape from Baghdad.

And then, 30 years later, he ends up having a beer with his former CBS office manager in Fort Myers and living happily ever after.

What a bunch of Hollywood nonsense.

