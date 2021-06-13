‘In the Heights’ records lackluster box office opening





The film, based on the musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, winner of a Tony Award in 2008, and immerses viewers in bustling Washington Heights in New York City, grossed around $ 11.4 million for its opening. in North America this weekend, according to the film studio Warner Bros. (Warner Bros., like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

So what happened? Probably a myriad of things.

For starters, even though “In the Heights” was heavily promoted and bore Miranda’s name (he also has a small role in the film), the film may have lacked enough notoriety for audiences to buy a ticket.

Sure, the play was an award-winning Broadway hit, but it doesn’t have the same pop culture power or recognition as Miranda’s other Broadway show, “Hamilton.” The film was also released on HBO Max the same day, which gave viewers the option of staying home to watch it. It’s hard to say whether streaming has cannibalized the box office, especially since streaming numbers are generally kept under wraps. But other Warner Bros. movies such as “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Mortal Kombat,” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” from last week have all opened up to solid box office numbers despite being available on HBO Max. at the same time. . Finally, the most obvious: cinemas are still bouncing back from the pandemic. Many theaters across the country have limited capacity and it may have been difficult to attract audiences for an original film that no big name was attached to. “In the end, this isn’t the first musical to gain industry media coverage and fall a little short of expectations,” Shawn Robbins, chief box office analyst at Boxoffice, told CNN Business. .com. Maybe the timing wasn’t quite right, or it just wasn’t right to expect such great things, even before the pandemic, from a relatively original title with mostly unknown actors. “ The film is very well received by critics with a score of 96% on the Rotten Tomatoes review site , which could give it box office legs over the summer. “The positive outlook is that those who have seen the film so far will give it positive word of mouth,” Robbins added. “This suggests that the film could still have a significant impact over the next two weeks that goes well beyond the box office finances of this opening.”

