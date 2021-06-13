Bollywood stars who believe in gemstones and astrology

We are all fascinated by our favorite Bollywood celebrities, whether it’s the work they do or the way they live. Have you ever wondered what helps them believe in themselves and what they do? You may have noticed that many Bollywood celebrities wear ornaments that contain a gemstone. This is because the majority of the stars in city B have faith in gemstones and astrology. Different gemstones have unique attributes and are also endowed with special energies and powers. Bollywood stars understand the importance of gemstones and therefore invest in certified and premium gemstones. A gemstone has different effects on different people. However, it is said that the power of such stones only affects those who certainly believe in them. It takes time for changes to occur in your life after wearing the gemstone, usually a few months.

The use of gemstones in astrology indicates that there is a correlation between gemstones, planets, and zodiac signs. This is the reason why each planet is linked with a primary and sometimes secondary gemstone. For example, ruby ​​for the Sun, green emerald for Gemini and Virgo, etc. Not to mention that the different properties of gemstones have different impacts. Therefore, astrologers also take into consideration these properties which include chemical element, mineral family, color, hardness, crystal system and a few others.

Here are celebrities who wear gemstones to appease their stars and excel in their businesses:

1. Salman Khan

A turquoise stone set in a simple yet chunky silver-tone metal chain is an integral part of Salman Khan’s fashion statement. You can hardly remember him without his bracelet. Many Salman fans believe that this turquoise gemstone bracelet is one of the main reasons for its success. With this, Salman Khan himself has mentioned in several interviews that the bracelet is a gift from his father, Salim Khan, to him. He considers this accessory to be a lucky charm and never takes it off, regardless of his outfits and appearance.

2. Amitabh Bachchan

It is said that when Amitabh Bachchan faced a downfall in his career and business, he decided to seek advice from an astrologer. The astrologer suggested that she wear rings with a combination of opal, blue sapphire and emerald. These gemstones represent the strong trinity of Venus, Mercury and Saturn. Understanding the attributes of these stones, Mr. Bachchan began to wear these rings and is never spotted without them. In fact, over time we have all seen how his business started to stabilize, how he started to find new avenues to invest and how his career returned to normal. Amitabh Bachchan himself explains how these gems helped him heavenly.

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears a diamond blue sapphire ring on the middle finger of her left hand. The combination of diamond and blue sapphire is classic. Diamond is the gemstone of Venus while blue sapphire is the gemstone of Saturn, having the ability to rearrange the karmic life maps. She believes in these gemstones and achieves positive results including her prosperity and beauty.

4. Abhishek Bachchan

Being the son of Amitabh Bachchan, who is City B’s biggest celebrity, has certain advantages and opportunities. But, when we talk about the early career of Abhishek Bachchan, he often mentioned how he approached many producers and directors but yet nothing has worked in his favor. He has always struggled to find stability in the industry. But, if we move quickly so far, things are different for him. The actor wears two rings, one with a blue sapphire and the other with an emerald. These gems seem to have helped change Abhishek’s life.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo never forgets to wear her Red Coral ring. Whether in events or movies, you will notice that she never takes this ring off her finger. The Red Coral gemstone is intended for the planet Mars and is believed to have powers that amplify your career growth and success. Based on her record for consecutive blockbusters and her stable personal life, the ring seems to have brought all the luck she needs.

6. Sanjay Dutt

The actor is known for his unstable lifestyle, controversies and countless ups and downs in his career. The story of her life was worth showing and knowing, which is why the film, Sanju was filmed and broadcast. Considering the challenges and phases Sanjay Dutt had to go through, the one thing he never ruled out is wearing his yellow sapphire ring. He seems to have a strong belief in this gemstone and therefore wears it wherever he goes.

7. Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor has several gemstone ornaments. We see her wearing a few gemstones, from pearl to red coral, emerald and yellow sapphire and a few others. She is a firm believer in gemstones and their power. These stones have endowed his life with abundant wealth and success over time. Ekta Kapoor herself admits that these gems have been a major contribution to her life.

8. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn, affectionately known as “Singham”, always wears a yellow sapphire ring. Prior to his recent success in the industry, the actor had a lot of trouble finding work and excelling in the same field. There was a time when his career was not going in the right direction. However, with his belief in the gemstone, there was quite a change in his life. It is his personality that makes him so different from others.

9. Emran Hashmi

It took a long time for Emraan Hashmi to get to where he is now. He is known for his romance in the movies and is particularly referred to as a serial kisser. If you notice, you will find Emraan wearing four gemstone rings. He is often seen wearing a yellow sapphire ring and a red coral ring. Apart from these, he also appears to own an opal ring and a ruby ​​ring. Wearing multiple gemstones requires immense confidence in their power and attributes. Looks like these stones worked pretty well for the actor.

10. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has mentioned in numerous interviews that she owes much of her success to the gems she wears. She once said that it was her mother who suggested she wear a gemstone ring, which is why she started wearing an emerald ring.

Apart from these Bollywood celebrities, there are many other stars like Shahrukh Khan, Sonu Nigam, etc. wear and believe in gemstone ornaments. So now you know what helps these celebrities embrace kindness and positivity in their lives and also helps fend off negativities. It is important to understand each gemstone in detail before choosing which one will benefit you. Other than that, gemstones carry immense luck and can make a difference in your favor, but you have to be patient.

