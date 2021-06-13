VHP activist wants Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa kicked out for anti-Brahmin claims

Activist Girish Bharadwaj has filed a complaint with the Regional Aliens Registration Office (FRRO) in Bengaluru that US citizen Chetan should be deported to the United States.
Bengaluru City Police have filed two FIRs against Chetan Ahimsa for allegedly "undermining religious beliefs".
A VHP activist has now called for actor Chetan to be deported to the United States over his controversial social media statements and an anti-Brahman video. Activist Girish Bharadwaj has filed a complaint with the Regional Aliens Registration Office (FRRO) in Bengaluru, saying that Chetan, as a US citizen, must be deported.
In his complaint to the FRRO, activist Girish Bharadwaj said: Recently the actor tweeted Brahmanism is the negation of the spirits of freedom, equality and brotherhood. We should uproot #Ambedkar Brahmanism and while all are born equal to say that only Brahmins are the highest and all others are inferior as untouchable is pure nonsense. This is a huge #Periyar hoax. In addition, in one of the videos, Chetan also stated that the concepts of Basava and Buddha were killed by Brahmanism.
The activists further stated in his letter of grievance that Chetan is a citizen of the United States and is temporarily residing in Bengaluru. He combs the feelings of communal castes and the conflagration of castes resulting in social disharmony in a country with a pluralistic ethic like India.
Girish Bharadwaj said the actor’s tweet and video are targeting a specific community. His diatribes are a litany of lies and constitute an attack on India’s most peaceful and progressive community, the VHP activist added. The activist wants the FRRO to revoke his residence permit under the law on foreigners.
Bengaluru City Police have filed two FIRs against Chetan Ahimsa for allegedly “undermining religious beliefs”. Sachidananda Murthy, chairman of the Brahmin Development Board, and a community organization called Vipra Yuva Vedike registered FIRs at Ulsoor Gate and Basavanagudi police stations, respectively.
