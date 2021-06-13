Piers Morgan said he would ‘identify as a woman’ to reclaim GMB work in wild notes sweep





Piers Morgan has said he’s ready to identify as a woman if that means he can get his old job back as a presenter for Good Morning Britain. In March, the 56-year-old was forced to quit the show following comments he made about Meghan Markle’s mental health and now, in his diary column, Piers has revealed the circumstances under which he would come back, writes The Mirror. Outspoken Piers also savagely attacked GMB after the odds fell after its exit. In his Daily Mail column, Piers smugly pointed out the deplorable state of the audience and spoke of the prospect of returning one day. He wrote: “Good Morning Britains ratings plunged to an all-time low as only 451,000 people watched the Wednesday show with comedian Adil Ray sitting in my old chair.” Newspaper articles today suggest that ITV wants Susanna Reid to have a female presentation partner to stop the rot. “If that appeases the Awakened Brigade, I’m ready to identify as a woman to bring the ratings back to the top 1.9 million where I left them.”





(Image: Harpo Productions / Joe Pugliese v)

Piers ‘last GMB in March was the most-watched episode in the series’ history, coming a day after his controversial remarks saying he didn’t believe the Duchess of Sussex when she spoke about his mental health in her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan told Oprah that she sometimes feels suicidal living in the UK and claimed no one in the royal family would help her. On Tuesday March 9 – Piers’ last show – weather presenter Alex Beresford called him up on the comments and called his behavior “evil.”



If, like us, you’re into a healthy dose of celebrity gossip, we’ve got you covered. From Lorraine Kelly and Janey Godley to Gordon Ramsay and Sir Rod Stewart, our weekly Showbiz newsletter is packed with the latest news on your favorite stars from Scotland and beyond. To register, nothing could be simpler! Simply enter your email address in the box at the top of the page or click here to view our wide range of newsletters. Piers stormed the set shouting that he was ‘done’ after Alex said Meghan had ‘the right to interrupt you if she wanted to’, referring to their brief reunion before Meghan met Harry.





(Image: PA)

Behind the scenes, the Duchess had filed a personal complaint with the ITV chief and this prompted bosses to bring Piers to a meeting to give him a disguise. He was told to apologize on the air or quit, and he chose the latter option. Since then, ITV has continued to broadcast Life Stories by Piers Morgan, but it has not returned to GMB. He has yet to be replaced full-time, so other ITV stars and guest presenters including Alistair Campbell and Richard Madeley have kept his seat warm. Get the latest celebrity gossip and TV news straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our weekly Showbiz newsletterhere.







