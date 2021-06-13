Navya Naveli Nanda sports a “crush” on her T-shirt, Karan Johar and Khushi Kapoor react | Bollywood





Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has shared three new photos of herself on Instagram. Navya was seen wearing a white T-shirt with a tear-off symbol on one side of the T-shirt. She paired the t-shirt with red pants. She was also seen wearing a pair of socks. Navya Naveli Nanda was seen sitting outside sunbathing. While in two of the three photos, Navya was posing for the camera, the third photo captured Navya doing her hair. She shared the photo with a heart and fire emoji. Navya’s photo has sparked reactions from many Bollywood stars, including filmmaker Karan Johar and Khushi Kapoor. Karan went to the comments section and wrote, “Good Insta Move” with a heart emoji. Khushi pointed out that Navya was “brilliant” in her photos. Athiya Shetty dropped a cherry blast emoji. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor also dropped eye and heart emojis. Several others also complimented Navya’s photos. “Beautiful as always,” one comment read. “Drippin in finesse,” commented another user. “Very pretty, Navya!” a third person wrote. “Dam cute and pretty,” reads a fourth comment. On Saturday, Navya was seen cheering on her favorite Indian Idol 12 contestant. Last week, Navya revealed that she was a fan of a contestant named Sawai Bhatt. Taking her stories to Instagram last night, Navya shared a clip of Sawai performing in the episode and giving her support. Also Read: Navya Naveli Nanda Looks ‘Somewhat Professional’ In New Pics, Fans Call Her ‘Absolute Girlboss’ Unlike his grandfather Amitabh, his uncle Abhishek Bachchan, and his aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Navya has no interest in pursuing an acting career. Instead, the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda expressed her wish to join her father in their family business, Escorts. Speaking to Vogue India, she said: “I will be the fourth generation of the family to take the lead and the first wife. It is a great sense of pride for me to carry on this incredible legacy left by my great great -Father HP Nanda. “ Related stories

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos