A reluctant actor who likes to play: Atul Tiwari | Web series





A self-proclaimed accidental and reluctant actor, Atul Tiwari enjoys his longer version of an acting stint in movies and the web. Seen in a cameo in Scam-1992 and Empress in an important role, the Lucknowite is happy to play alongside his writing and other endeavors. I consider myself to be a reluctant actor because I am not looking for roles, but I like to play roles and get them. I don’t network for acting work because I have enough of my writing, music, theater and other activities, the comedian said during his visit to Varanasi on his way to his hometown. A National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus says I was pursuing directing and writing, where acting was only part of it. I was somewhat successful in writing, but in directing a film, I didn’t pursue vigorously, or I was lazy. Acting is something I only discovered when I was young in Lucknow, when I was playing plays with the legendary Raj Bisaria Saheb. So, it feels good when you work and it’s appreciated. Atul Tiwari with the ace director Shyam Benegal. He co-wrote (with Shama Zaidi) the screenplay for Benegals next Bangabandhu, biopic on Sheikh Muzibur Rahman, first president of Bangladesh. (Source) But, in the same vein, he does not seek to obtain credits for his interpretation. I am very clear that the cinema is the medium of screenwriters and directors where one makes the base and the other builds the structure. It is a collaborative medium, so the actors contribute, but it is limited to adding texture and colors to the building. This is what I feel! Working with people like Hansal Mehta (Swindle), Rajkumar Hirani (package and 3 idiots), Priyadarshan and Kamla Haasan (Vishwaroopam) and Shyam Benegal is a pleasure. I was lucky that even though I did a scene, they were all an important part of the stories. You feel blessed when you have such adorable creators as Subhash Kapoor, director Karan Sharma, and co-writers Kapoor and Nandan Singh trust you. He was seen in feature film roles in the film Priyadarshans Aakrosh as antagonist and film from South India Kaapaan pitted against Mohanlal. It was sukhaad (happy feeling) that someone trusted you and when the role is bigger it is that much more enjoyable. His next work as a co-author is the biopic of Sheikh Muzibur Rahmans (first president of Bangladesh) Bangabandhu directed by Shyam Benegal. The film is not yet finished. Also, the theater is in bad shape but my work on some really good museum projects is happening nationally and internationally, he says.

