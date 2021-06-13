Jon Lovitz denounces Hollywood cancellation culture: “No different from McCarthyism”





Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Jon Lovitz speaks out on cancellation culture. The star has joined the myriad of comedians talking about the current state of the genre now that the comics are subject to being canceled for past or present material. He even went so far as to compare it to Red Scare, which saw a lot of Hollywood actors blacklisted in the 1940s. “I’m just going to say it, it’s no different from McCarthyism,” said the 63-year-old Sixth page in a recent interview. Lovitz told the outlet that it was his job to “satirize what is going on in society and point out the hypocrisies.” He believes the recent prevalence of cancellation cultures has made it difficult for him and the other comedians to do their jobs as well as before. THE KILLERS INQUIRY SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CLAIMS AGAINST THE 2009 TOURING TEAM “As soon as you say to a comedian like me, you can’t say that, the first thing in my head is, Oh, and now I have to do it,” he explained. He added that there is a difference between just making a joke on something sensitive and “being downright mean”. “If you don’t have the ability to laugh at yourself, don’t go to a comedy club,” Lovitz warned. “I’m not changing my number. If you watch TV and you don’t like the show, change the channel. It’s very simple.” THE HUMAN CHRIS D’ELIA NOR THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS, CONTINUING “SCIENCE” OF WOMEN MINORS While actor comments on the comedy were vague, he used July 2020 Los Angeles Times article in which “Goldbergs” actor Bryan Callen was accused by several women of sexual misconduct by way of example. “It shouldn’t be canceled. It’s horrible,” Lovitz said of Callen. “I remember reading the article and thought it was ridiculous. One girl said she was 24 and he was 42. She was his girlfriend for three years and she said, I’m 32 years old now he should have known better. Know what better? You’re 24 to 27, you’re not a child. What did he do? He had a girlfriend who was younger? ? I like younger women, not illegal, most men do. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Four women accused Callen of sexually inappropriate behavior, including rape, forcing a kiss on a woman in an American Apparel, having an affair with a younger woman, and attempting to trade time and money on the stage for sexual favors. Callen vehemently denied all of the allegations. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “When someone does something really horrible, raping someone, of course you should be in jail, obviously, but stuff like a girl has a bad date or the relationship ends and she’s crazy that it ends because she was dumped, come on! ”Lovitz added.

