Biden reveals Queen asked questions about Putin and Xi during tea at Windsor Castle | Joe biden

Joe Biden revealed that the Queen asked him about his Russian and Chinese counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, during their 45-minute meeting over tea at Windsor Castle, the day after the G7 summit on Sunday.

It was an unusually rare, albeit limited, glimpse into political discussions involving the British monarch: the contents of his regular weekly hearings with the then British Prime Minister are kept confidential.

But the US president, the most powerful politician in the Western world, gave a brief glimpse of their meeting to White House reporters on the tarmac at Heathrow airport on Sunday evening, before departing for his next stopover. , Brussels.

We had a long conversation, she was very generous. I don’t think Shed is insulted, but she reminded me of my mother. In terms of looks and generosity, Biden, 78, said of the Queen, 95.

Those who speak to the Queen on other occasions are also not expected to reveal what she said to avoid embarrassing her, as, as head of state, the monarch does not publicly comment on issues. policies.

In 2012, the BBC was forced to apologize after its security correspondent, Frank Gardner, revealed on Radio 4 that the Queen told them she was dismayed that Abu Hamza could not be arrested during the period when he broadcast violently anti-British views as an imam. of Finsbury Park Mosque, North London.

Biden also said he invited the Queen to the White House, which she first visited in October 1957 during a four-day stay when Dwight Eisenhower was president. It was not her first meeting with an American president: as a princess, she met Harry Truman in 1951.

Biden, accompanied by his wife, Jill, was the 13th incumbent to meet Elizabeth II. His meeting in Berkshire Castle came after he inspected a ceremonial honor guard in the central quadrangle of the buildings.

No details of their discussion were disclosed by the palace, although a photo was taken of the Queen and her visitors in the grand castle hallway, featuring a small, pink-clad monarch flanked by somewhat visitors. taller.

Earlier, PA Media reported a clip of overheard conversation, as the official group made their way to the castle. The Queen said to the President: You have finished your talks. Biden replied: Yes, we did.

Biden inspects an honor guard at Windsor Castle. Photograph: Reuters

The President had flown from Cornwall aboard the Presidential Marine One helicopter, arriving in Windsor in a black Range Rover, where he was greeted by the Queen, who was standing alone, two months after her husband’s death, Prince Philip.

Clearly comfortable with each other, Biden then inspected the troops on his own, preventing a repeat of Donald Trump’s faux pas where the former president marched past the Queen on his own visit to Windsor in 2018 .

The Queen has met all US Presidents since her visit to Truman, except Lyndon Johnson in the 1960s. The first US President to visit Windsor was Ronald Reagan, who rode with the monarch in 1982.

At the G7 summit, the royal family took a particularly active role, with the Queen hosting a reception for Biden and other G7 leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall, which was also attended by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla , The Duchess of Cornwall. , and Prince William and his wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Earlier, the President was 15 minutes late for a 9-hour mass at the Catholic Church of the Sacred Heart and St Ia as his cavalcade negotiated the winding streets of St Ives in Cornwall.

Parishioner Ann Buckley: Said: It was an ordinary mass. He did not arrive on time. He missed the sermon of the fathers. Father did not wait for him. He has to go to another mass in Penzance.

His brother, Martin, was disappointed that Boris Johnson had not visited as well. Boris gets married at Westminster Cathedral but does not come here. What a golden opportunity and it did not come.

Father Philip Dyson said he was not given advance notice that the President and his wife would be joining them for the service and admitted he was slightly nervous during the service.

I hosted him in Cornwall and he said he was enjoying his time here and that there were a lot of serious issues they were discussing and he just hoped that would come to fruition.

I think the G7 was such a great opportunity. The scripture readings were appropriate because they were about creation and the climate, and things that were growing, so it suited the occasion perfectly.

He added that the scriptures were not selected by choice, adding: It’s always like that. The word of God always has its place.