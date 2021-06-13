Entertainment
Creative District markers invite discovery in Port Townsend
PORT TOWNSEND – It’s finally done: five Creative District “art markers” nearly 2 meters high, carved from salvaged fir and placed as invitations across town.
To celebrate their installation, an evening of dance, music, sketches and sculpture is scheduled for Tuesday.
Port Townsend’s Main Street program won the state’s Creative District designation in May 2020 and then received a $ 24,500 investment project grant from ArtsWA, the State Arts Commission. With matching funds from local donors, the art markers took shape at the studio of Jonah Trople, the local artist selected last February.
This Tuesday, the markers will serve as exclamation points in a celebration of creativity – in the performing, culinary, visual and literary arts – at five locations. The public is invited to these free activities, at the rendezvous from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Trople, who has been traveling back and forth for months between his home in Port Townsend and an artist residency on the Big Island of Hawaii, said he had previously received comments on the markers.
They don’t look much like other public art installations in the city; they are “postmodern sculptures”, he said, of whitewashed wood.
When asked how long they were built, Trople said he was 32, so that’s about the time it took for them to take shape.
“There has already been so much talk about them,” he added, “and that is the idea, to reach inside the human psyche and incite reactions.” Trople said people found him on Instagram and on his website, clementineartdept.com.
On Tuesday, the artist will travel from site to site, with Fort Worden as the last stop around 6:30 p.m., said Mari Mullen, executive director of the Main Street program. Here is the itinerary of free public events.
• Tyler Plaza, Water and Tyler streets: Rendezvous Trople at 5pm; stay for a carving dedication, high ice cream treats, proclamation from Mayor Michelle Sandoval and music from guitarist Joe Euro.
• Washington and Monroe Streets outside the Key City Public Theater: Dedication of the sculpture at 5.15 p.m., tango animations and demonstrations with Bertram Levy’s Stride Tango Project at 5.30 p.m. Featured musicians include tango specialist Levy, Seattle tango singer Robin Kallsen, bassist Todd Gowers and hot jazz clarinetist Jonathan Doyle.
• Tyler and Lawrence streets, Uptown: Dedication of the sculpture at 5.15pm followed by PT Urban Sketchers and outdoor painters coordinated by Northwind Art.
• Port Townsend and Charles Pink House Public Library, Harrison and Lawrence Streets: Dedication of the sculpture 5:15 pm with an outdoor poetry exhibition and blackout poetry kits to take away; the library remains open until 7 p.m.
• Entrance to Fort Worden State Park, 200 Battery Way: Dedication of the sculpture followed by mini-sculpture kits, created by PT Artscape artist Margie McDonald, free while supplies last.
These five artistic markers connect the downtown creative districts, Uptown and Fort Worden, Mullen said.
In addition, more than 60 directional orientation signs will be installed along F Street and adjacent footpaths, guiding people from downtown to the fort. These signs, bearing the Trople Creative District logo and QR codes, must be linked to ptcreativedistrict.org. The website, under development by RFG Creative, will be up and running by the end of June, Mullen said.
Port Townsend is now one of the state’s eight Creative Districts. Edmonds was the first in December 2018, said Annette Roth, director of creative districts for the State Arts Commission.
Chewelah, Issaquah, Twisp, Tenino, Langley and Olympia have since followed, and this summer said Roth, Bainbridge Island, the South Columbia area in Kennewick and the Rainier Valley neighborhood of Seattle are vying for the designation. Information on the status request can be found at https://www.arts.wa.gov/creative-districts/.
These districts reflect how much their communities believe in the role of the arts in quality of life, Roth said.
“As human beings we need [art and culture] to help make sense of the world and better understand humanity, ”she said.
In the wake of the pandemic, she believes, creative people have the capacity to help their communities heal.
Roth offered the 2019 data – the most recent available – to show the arts sector’s influence on Port Townsend and Jefferson County.
In the city, there were 847 jobs in the creative economy, $ 92.2 million in creative industry sales, and $ 32.5 million in total industry revenue, all increases from 2018. Total sales for the county’s creative industry reached $ 113.8 million with 1,261 creative economy jobs, she noted. Jefferson County recorded $ 42.4 million in total industry revenue for workers in the creative economy, an 8% increase from 2018.
The pandemic has devastated the arts sector, Roth admitted. But she hailed Port Townsend as an example of a place where creative energy will help the whole community get on and out.
The town “has a reputation for being a Victorian gem,” said Roth.
Her new markers, she added, are public art that connects the past with the present and the future.
________
Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz
