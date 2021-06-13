“In The Heights” is Hollywood becoming Bollywood in the best possible way





On June 10, I returned to the cinema. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu’s In the heights hitting theaters and HBO Max on Friday, but finally seeing it confirmed what I suspected since the very first trailers debuted online: For In the heights, Hollywood has become Bollywood. I have talked at length about Indian musicals on this website and others, but in recent years, especially since Aladdin my frustration grew with Hollywood’s failure to realize the same potential in its own live musicals. I encountered this in my own experience as a part-time dancer, creating videos with various other artists and companies. The performance is different for an audience than a camera, right down to live singing versus lip syncing. The video choreography is often more intense as the dancers can rest between takes and perform only small sections at a time. Turning a stage production into a film doesn’t just mean adding a camera. It means recreating something from scratch with a whole new world of visual possibilities. Even the notion of a complete “stage” with wings and an audience in the front ceases to exist. Camera angles change without restriction; anything and everything can be an accessory; even the costumes don’t have to be continuous. Thought crazy ex-girlfriend, do not Hamilton on Disney +. A standard Bollywood act in a movie has 3-4 outfits and different locations to go with them. The characters sing among themselves or in front of the camera, dance solo or with an ensemble, and occasionally dance on a moving train. Many numbers are entirely separate “dream sequences” from the character locations. Every image of many is bursting with activity; dancers as far as the eye can see, random bursts of color and movement, streamers and fabrics and things you won’t consciously notice even if you watch them 100 times. In the heights uses most of these techniques for a stunning effect in the musical numbers of the film, racing every second with dizzying energy. Enough is happening that the dances can be simple in movement but on a large scale, but choreographer Christopher Scott goes all out for exuberant hip hop, salsa and other styles of regional Latin dance to suit everyone. great dance sequences. Each dancer performs with the presence and charisma of a leader, their power radiating off the screen. And the film goes even further. In her review, Mashable’s Erin Strecker praised the use of CGI, which emphasizes multiple sequences without overpowering the music, lyrics, and story. With these little moments, In the heights did for musicals what Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse made for animation; push the medium towards new standards for all future productions. Now, for the very first time, I want Bollywood to aspire to the bar set by this Hollywood musical. I want entertainment and stunts on the sides of the buildings and at least one dance in the pool per movie. It just seems like Hollywood’s best musical is about immigrants and the diaspora, giving some members of the Latinx community the kind of joy and performance that Indian moviegoers have enjoyed for years. Our stories, films and experiences are linked. Now, musicals around the world should strive to harness the dizzying potential of Washington Heights. In the heights is now in theaters and on HBO Max.







