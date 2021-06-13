The Only Fools and Horses actor you forgot had three different roles in Casualty





Many of the original Only Fools and Horses cast began successful careers long after the series ended, with some appearing in other beloved dramas and comedies. Die-hard fans of the popular series will also remember the lesser-known names who made brief appearances on the series but have since appeared elsewhere on the small screen. Some of the forgotten actors who starred in comedy have left their mark on Actor Tony Marshall appeared in three episodes of the series – Dates, Rodney Come Home and Mother Nature’s Son – as Rodney and Mickey Pearce’s friend Chris.





Tony, 57, went on to appear in numerous television series including Coronation Street, The Bill, All Quiet on the Preston Front, The Queen’s Nose and Doctors. He is also known for his role as Nelson in Life on Mars. Fans of victims will recognize him as receptionist Noel Garcia, in the hospital drama. He appeared in the role for 12 years on the BBC show from 2008 until early 2021. Tonys’ character died of Covid-19 in an episode that aired on January 2 in a plot reflecting real-life events during the global pandemic. His character departure has been kept a secret to avoid disappointment.



But eagle-eyed fans will notice that he actually appeared in the medical drama before taking on the character of Noel. The actor made two separate appearances in the series. The first was the Cat in Hell episode of series eight in September 1993, where he played a conductor called Roy. His second appearance was in series 18 of the Second Best episode where he played an unnamed parking attendant in 2003. Tonys' character Noel also appeared in the sister series Holby City which aired in 2017 and made another separate appearance on the series in 2019. He also starred in the comedy Open all Hours in 2018 as Mr Selby. But the show featured another cast member of Only Fools and Horses. David Jason played the character of Granville opposite Ronnie Barker. The two former stars of Only Fools and Horses were reunited in one scene from the series.







