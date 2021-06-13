“Mommie Dearest” became an accidental classic in 1981 – The Hollywood Reporter





It’s not like she hasn’t warned us. In the December 31, 1947 issue of THR, Joan Crawford wrote a one-page hymn to the wonders of motherhood that began: “I have read in newspapers and magazines how noble it is for Joan Crawford to adopt four children. Three paragraphs later, the star of Mildred Pierce and Mrs. Cheyney’s last writes of his children: “They taught me the value of lovingly molding steadfastness. They get spanked like any youngster when they’re mean, which isn’t very common, and I don’t delegate the spankings to others. I administer them myself – and then I feel bad the rest of the day until I see them and they kiss me and put on makeup, and all is well with the world once again. Of course, everything was far from well in Crawford’s house. In 1978, a year after her death, her eldest child, Christina Crawford, published Dear Mum, a sensational tale of life under Crawford, which claimed the star only adopted her children for a publicity stunt. (Saccharin THR An editorial would seem to support this.) Among the most shocking claims made about her mother, Christina wrote that she was beaten for using wire hangers in her closet instead of hooks; starved for several days for refusing to finish a rare piece of roast beef; and hammered over the head with a box of Bon Ami Powder Cleanser until it “bursts”. All of these monstrous claims – and many more – made their appearance in the 1981 film adaptation of Dear Mum, which features Faye Dunaway in one of cinema’s most over-the-top performances as famous hell mom. “It’s almost expressionistic,” says Xander Berkeley, 65 – who in the film played Christina’s younger brother Christopher as an adult – of Dunaway’s creative choices. “It’s like a Greek tragedy or something.” Very expensive was a minor success for Paramount, grossing $ 19 million ($ 56 million today), but was trashed by critics and avoided by Dunaway. He found a second life in camp lovers, however, gay people in particular. Crawford’s parenting editorial in THR December 31, 1947

Hollywood journalist This story first appeared in the June 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos