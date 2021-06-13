Celebrate 20 Glorious Years of Gadar and Lagaan with Zee Bollywood

Twenty years ago, two truly groundbreaking films in Indian cinema, Lagaan and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, were released at the box office on the same day. 20 years later, viewers will witness this historic moment again as Zee Bollywood celebrates two glorious decades of animated Ashutosh Gowarikers from Lagaan and fearless Anil Sharmas Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, films that have created a legacy with their record courtship.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was the first film produced by Zee Studios. These films have shaped the face of Indian cinema with their shameless stories, iconic characters, remarkable music and unparalleled dialogue. These films have been proudly handed down from generation to generation as two of the most outstanding artists of all time.

Lagaan was a film that made its mark not only in Hindi cinema, but also in world cinema. National award-winning documentary Chale Chalo shines a light on the making of this masterpiece, showing us the struggle and conviction that motivated Ashutosh Gowarikers’ dream project. Oscar nominee Lagaan is a towering success story interwoven with the director’s steadfast vision and Aamir Khan’s faith.

Produced with a then unprecedented budget of around Rs 25 crores, Lagaan is a story of perseverance and inspiration which is also reflected in the conviction of its teams. The production of the film went through multiple challenges such as gathering a crowd of 10,000 local people for the cricket match sequence, filming in extreme weather conditions, limited water-electricity supply, transforming a building into a hotel in a small village from Gujarat for hosting the actors, AK Hangal braving his injury to finish filming his role, and even Ashutosh Gowariker directing from a cot after suffering a herniated disc. All of this brought out each other’s warriors that were a part of the movie and pushed them forward with clear focus. Many of these interesting fables will be revealed in the documentary.

Elaborating on the film, Ashutosh Gowariker said: The box office response to my first two films rocked me. It also enlightened me to come back with a story I believed in; a story that will encompass all audiences who love cinema. And the result was Lagaan’s script. And I was fortunate enough to have Aamir backing me up on this one, although our previous movie didn’t set the box office on fire. It is extremely difficult to convince Aamir to make a film; but once he commits, it’s the director’s greatest moment. And I can’t thank him enough. Lagaan has been a most cherished and enriching experience for me. I thank the public for pouring so much love and admiration to Lagaan over the 20s to be precise !!

Speaking of the movie, said Sunny Deol, Gadar is a beautiful love story that has a lot of drama and action. I remember I was in Ooty shooting for a movie when Anil Sharma told me the story, I immediately loved the subject. As always, I went with my gut and that’s how it all started. I’ve had the opportunity to play great characters throughout my career but there was something special about Tara Singh’s character. He is gentle and gentle but can turn the world upside down when it comes to his family and his country. Playing this character has helped me get out of a certain comfort zone. This time around, we didn’t predict that the dialogue and songs in the movie would turn out to be a rage. It’s great to celebrate a 20 year milestone with the country.

Anil Sharma said: This film for me is like a gift from God. We made Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with the hope of giving audiences an epic love story, one for the ages. When I started making this movie with Zee Studios, we knew we were working on something big and life-changing, but seeing the movie get a massive response and cult following was something we never had. planned. The flawless performances of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel and the innocence of Jeete played by my son Utkarsh Sharma have done wonders for us. The film would not have reached the level it is today without the vision of Shaktiman Talwar and the unforgettable music of Uttam Singh. Celebrating 20 years of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is a very nostalgic affair and it brings back fond memories of working with Anand Bakshi ji, Amrish Puri ji and Vivek Shauq who were an integral part of the film. I’m grateful to the audience for making Gadar a hit movie and it would be great to see the special celebration on Zee Bollywood.

Recalling the film, Ameesha Patel said that Gadar is not just a film with historical content, but a film that has made and continues to make history. A delicate, emotional and super stimulating subject which could not fail to meet colossal success thanks to the fact that it was in the agile, skillful, passionate and super capable hands of our director, Mr. Anil Sharma. He spared no effort to make the film the greatest magnum opus. We were fortunate to have the unwavering support of the wonderful and top producers at Zee Studios. They gave the movie everything it needed and more. Sunny Deol is my favorite co-star!

I was so nervous to work with him because I was raw, new and unknown. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai had not been released when I started Gadar. Sunny is as much a great, awesome human being as a superstar. He treated me like an equal and made me feel comfortable throughout the shoot. No one could have played Tara Singh except him. Thanks to the support of Zee Studios, Anil Sharmaji, Sunny Deol, the late Amrish puri ji and the whole team at Gadar, I was able to play Sakeena in a convincing way. I am so proud to be associated with this film and it is a milestone for all of us. Gadar will forever go into the archives as one of the iconic cult blockbusters in Indian film history, she added.

Although they were released at the same time, these blockbuster films individually created history on their own merit and left a lasting impression on generations. Viewers are ready to relive the nostalgic moments as Zee Bollywood presents 101% Shuddh entertainment with a special showcase from Lagaan and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Take part in the celebration of Lagaan and Gadar’s spectacular 20 years: Ek Prem Katha on June 15 at 11:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively.