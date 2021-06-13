Chris Hemsworth roasts Chris Evans the Chris Pratt way





Which one is this?

Photo: Vera Anderson / WireImage Well, the Hollywood Chrises are in on the joke now, and it looks like they won’t let her down anytime soon. In October, an informal ranking of these Chrises alphabetically by last name: Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Pratt, four men who are similar in height and age, whiteness and sandy-colored hair, along with the frequency with which to appear in action movies has led a number of celebrities to fiery defense of Pratt, considered the worst Chris by Twitter. Again, this was all just a joke, and it lost a lot of its funny side when famous people took it back. However! The Chrises themselves seem to be having fun all these months later, and maybe that’s what matters. See as proof: Chris Hemsworth’s birthday tribute to Chris Evans, who turns 40 today. To celebrate this milestone, Hemsworth posted a photo of himself posing alongside ha ha Chris Pratt, captioning the photo: Happy 40th Birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book. You understand?? Granted, it took me a while to locate the punchline, as it can really be difficult to keep all the Chriss straight. But Sixth page interprets this content as a friendly little roast among the Chrises, making Evans the worst Chris. And while I don’t know anything about Chrises’s individual personalities, other than the fact that Pratt could be a secret republican, it looks like Evans is on top of Chris’ pile. I base my assessment on his possibility to wear a sweater and the fact that a GUARD. THIS. CAT. even lives off her film and also her public flirtation with Lizzo. Obviously not the worst Chris, if not the best. (Maybe it’s Christine Baranski, but we’re all entitled to our own opinions.) Anyway, happy birthday to this man, and happy to see the Chrises having a good time. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Terms and Privacy Notice

