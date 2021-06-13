Entertainment
“Blindspotting” review: Starz series expertly translates the film
The slogan for the series may be “Welcome to the ordeal”, but the ordeal is welcome.
In 2018, Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs wrote and starred in “Blindspotting,” a look at the gentrification of Oakland alongside a parolee who witnessed a shooting involving an officer. The film was bold, in-your-face, and utterly fantastic. How could lightning strike twice? This comes in the form of the TV adaptation of Starz, also known as “Blindspotting”.
This expansion of existing functionality isn’t as simple as putting a new character in the exact same situation. There must be enough material to span multiple episodes. Fortunately, Casal and Diggs crack the code, creating an at times hilarious, thought-provoking, lyrical, and provocative series.
Jasmine Cephas Jones, who played Ashley in the original film, takes center stage here. It’s New Years Eve, presumably after the events of the film have ended, and Ashley is ready to celebrate with Miles (Casal). Sadly, Miles is arrested for drug possession, another blunder in a 12-year relationship for the couple. Ashley, now alone for the first time in a long time, is forced to figure out what to do with their son, Sean (Atticus Woodward). Miles suggests the couple move in with his mother, Rainey (Helen Hunt) and younger sister, Trish (Jaylen Barron) until he gets out.
There is an immediate change in the tone of this rendition of “Blindspotting” from the original film. This film, while humorous in part, was a darker look at real-world issues. That’s not to say this series isn’t as socially aware, but the tone is more sustained, starting with Ashley asking Miles as he is put in a police car about their online banking information. This is a series about a woman who for various reasons has taken care of her man and what happens when she realizes how safe she is.
Cephas Jones beautifully captures all of Ashley’s nuances, many of which did not immediately appear in the feature film. Whether she exchanges a dialogue with Hunt or breaks the Fourth Wall to deliver poetic verses, Cephas Jones exposes the deep well that is Ashley’s soul. With Miles gone, Ashley begins to wonder what their relationship really is. She knows “I’m my man’s right hand man” but can’t answer what he is to her. When Cephas Jones and Casal are together, their characters chatting through a glass partition, or Ashley begins to see Miles in other imaginary characters, it’s easy to understand this pair’s relationship.
Patrick wymore
Ashley spends a lot of time wondering who she is, especially when she was born and raised in Oakland. Ashley finds herself torn between the grill girl with deep Oakland roots and the staid, decent woman faking a British accent in her role as a concierge at a top hotel. This duplicity leads him to run into Miles’ sister, Trish, a young woman engaged in sex work with aspirations of financial success.
If Cephas Jones is the anchor of this series, then Jaylen Barron is the storm causing chaos wherever she goes. Barron goes beyond being a female take on the character of Miles. The actress creates an ambitious, albeit very immature, woman who refuses to give Ashley a thumbs up. The two women have similar aspirations, but see their connection to their hometown and to each other differently. Add to the mix the calm, contemplative and just as funny Helen Hunt as Miles’ mother; Rainey could easily fall into the eccentric hippie archetype – doing noisy breathing techniques to relax in public – but she and Ashley bond over having to make tough decisions as mothers.
Alongside Miles’ family is Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman). Janelle has left the country and returns to the Bay Area to reconnect with Ashley and assert her own identity. She is paired up with Earl (Benjamin Earl Turner), a young man under house arrest who tries to stay on the right track while indulging his taco truck cravings across the street. Their characters are well integrated alongside Ashley, but as Ashley’s story feels more immediate, they often feel like Team B. It will be interesting to see how their stories stand out individually throughout the game. season.
The look of the series, starting with the opening titles which are shown on the marquee of the Grand Lake Theater in Oakland, is fresh and bombastic. These moments when Cephas Jones speaks to audiences are beautifully rendered cinematic moments that emphasize the actress’ stage work and overall mastery of a play. In one episode, she dances in the hallway of a hotel, with various employees performing around her in a wonderful mix of art and commentary on marginalized employees. Later in that same episode, Cephas Jones performs worms while destroying a hotel room with a tennis racket.
“Blindspotting” isn’t as powerful as the original film, but as a series it creates a fun and engaging slice-of-life story. With Cephas Jones at the helm, the series moves forward at a steady pace without giving up an ounce of humor. The slogan for the series may be “Welcome to the ordeal”, but the ordeal is welcome.
Rating: B +
“Blindspotting” preview on Starz on June 13 at 9pm
