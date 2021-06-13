Jon M. Chu and In the Heights Cast address Casting Colorism





In the heights, the major film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Mirandas’ 2008 Broadway musical, open to extremely modest box office and largely positive critical reception this weekend. But for all films with themes of diversity and identity, In the heights conspicuously lacking dark-skinned Afro-Latinx performers or characters in one of the film’s main roles, of which there are many. The only black character in the main cast, Benny, is played by non-Latino actor Corey Hawkins, and in the musical his character is non-Latino and is seen by Ninas’ father as an outsider. Meanwhile, all of Latinx’s main characters are played by fair-skinned, white-haired actors, which viewers have highlighted on Twitter made for an incomplete and inaccurate portrayal of Washington Heights. The roots Felice Len addressed these concerns in an interview with In the heights director John M. Chu and members of the films cast on Wednesday, June 9. As a black woman of Cuban descent, especially from New York, Len, who is a black New Yorker of Cuban descent, asks Chu, what would you say to people who say that In the heights favors transient Latinx people with fair skin? Chu said, I would say it’s a fair conversation to have, but don’t proceed to have it fully. Chu also faced accusations of colourism for his 2018 film, Crazy Rich Asians. Leslie Grace, who is Afro-Latina and plays Nina, diplomatically approaches the colorism at play in this movie and in Hollywood in general, saying, before making this movie, I didn’t realize I didn’t really could see me or see people who looked like my siblings. , who are darker than me, on the screen. She adds, I hope it breaks that glass ceiling. Because I hope to see my brothers and sisters darker than me directing these films. Melissa Barrera, the Mexican actress who plays Vanessa, intervenes by saying: In the audition process, which was a long audition process, there were a lot of Afro-Latinos there. Lots of people with darker skin. And I think they were looking for the right people for the roles. For the person who embodied every character to the fullest, clarifying, Because the cast ended up being us, and because Washington Heights is a melting pot of Blacks and Latinxes, Jon and Lin wanted the dancers and the big numbers to feel very true to what the community looks like. Chu also tells Len about the diversity among the background dancers, which somehow proves Lens’s point.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos