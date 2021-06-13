How the anthology series puts Queen of Soul on screen – the Hollywood reporter





“We are serving the queen. We don’t serve ourselves, ”said showrunner Suzan-Lori Parks Hollywood journalist during a visit in January 2020 to Genius: Aretha located in the Atlanta metro. But just two months later, production would stop due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before filming resumed in September 2020 to complete the remaining three episodes, Parks fine-tuned the scripts to ensure the scenes meet new COVID-19 protocols. “I think it changed the energy for the better,” Parks said in a follow-up interview when the show aired in March. “We really had to come together even more because we had to stand 6 feet apart. We knew we were doing something very beautiful, and we knew [putting] safety first was the only way for us to cross the finish line. Almost everyone on set in January 2020 had a vivid memory of when they fell in love with Aretha Franklin. For Parks, it was all about listening to the singer’s records and learning trendy dances alongside her aunts. For hairstylist Coree Moreno, it was watching Franklin perform at President Obama’s historic 2009 inauguration. Cynthia Erivo, who plays the show’s late singer, says her earliest memory of the icon was listening. Franklin’s music in the back seat of his mother’s car on the way to school. Imagine the thrill when Erivo realized his hero was singing during Erivo’s own performance at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016. While costume designer Jennifer Bryan was able to take creative license with some of the looks on the show, some outfits, including what Franklin wore when she appeared on Steve Allen’s new show, had to be as “visually precise as possible”.

Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell “I think my job is to tell the story that feels most true to me and to be as close to the script as possible,” Erivo notes of his role. “We tell a particular story, and that can change from person to person, from production to production. I just want to make sure that everything we have in our hands is done right and with the utmost respect. (Notably, Jennifer Hudson portrayed Franklin in the film The respect, in theaters this summer.) But not everyone liked the Nat Geo production. Franklin’s son and other members of his family claimed that Genius: Aretha did not take the advice of those closest to the singer. “Aretha’s fashion tells me she was proud of who she was,” Bryan says, browsing through research papers here. “She was a nonconformist, an activist, and she loved fashion.

Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell “When a person of color is going to come up with a review, I take that very seriously,” Parks said. “We worked closely with the domain. We weren’t thugs doing shit. I hope our show will appeal to everyone on the planet. And it’s like, ‘Darn, there are family members who are not as happy as we had hoped.’ “ These setbacks aside, Parks noted that she believed the series had served its primary purpose: it challenged viewers to think of the word “genius” in a way that not only included Picasso and Einstein, but also the undisputed queen of soul. Parks noted, “The franchise will never be the same, having now invited a black American woman to the table.” “As soon as I heard he was in, I said I was there,” says Courtney B. Vance of her new collaboration with Hemingway after the success of The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story. “He makes everything better.”

Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell Director Anthony Hemingway says, “I’m excited about what we’re doing in terms of the visual processing we’ve put in place to help the story go through all of the time periods. Also being able to tap into Aretha’s psychology and what that means from a cinematic perspective.

Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell The interior of the Franklin House is seen here. Several crowd scenes have been cut following the COVID-19 pandemic. “I had written a lot of lavish party scenes,” says showrunner Suzan-Lori Parks.

Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell Costume designer Bryan (right) had to jump straight into the job: she was hired in October 2019 and filming began the following month.

Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell Makeup artist Marietta Carter-Narcisse notes from the Hair & Makeup trailer: “When we do our job, it looks like we haven’t done anything. It looks seamless. If we don’t do our job, tattoos show up in weird places, square nails show up where they’re not supposed to.

Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell On the soundstage of Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross, Ga., The team celebrated Erivo’s two Oscar nominations for Harriet.

Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell Malcolm Barrett, who plays Aretha’s husband Ted White, receives a touch-up on set. Carter-Narcisse says a team of two did makeup for everyone except Cynthia Erivo, who had her own team of Coree Moreno (hairstyle) and Terrell Mullin (makeup).

Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell An idea board on set while filming episode three. “When they change something on set, whether it’s a prop, costume, or line, I’m involved in the decision-making process, which means we have a better chance of telling a very deep, rich story. and beautiful, ”says Parks. .

Photographed by Mary Caroline Russell This story first appeared in a June issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.







