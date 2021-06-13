Entertainment
Sherni Vidya Balan Names Her Current Favorite Web Series & OTT Movies You Must Watch; some big surprises on her list [EXCLUSIVE]
The biggest and perhaps the only source of entertainment for the whole country during the two lockdowns was web series and movies streamed directly on OTT platforms. They have proven to be the greatest help in these difficult and uncertain times, haven’t they? And if you think it’s only us ordinary people who have become addicted to digital streaming services, then think again. Our Bollywood celebrities have become equally committed to the most digitally trending shows and movies, one of which has even been kind enough to share her recommendations with BollywoodLife. So, today we exclusively bring you Vidya Balan’s favorite web series and OTT movies that you must watch, and we have to say that its taste certainly matches the quality we have come to associate it with.
Naming her favorites in recent memory, Vidya Balan has run two Amazon Prime shows and a web show and movie on Disney + Hotstar. Bandish Bandits, I absolutely loved it. Then there was Sound of Metal (the Oscar for Best Sound and Best Editing this year) … I loved his performance … by Riz Ahmed. And Mare of Easttown (Kate Winslet’s new series) and The Favorite with Olivia Colman (also starring Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz; 2019 Oscar winner for Best Actress for Coleman and several Oscar nominees).
On the job front, Vidya Balan will soon be seen as a forester in Sherni, led by Amit Masurkar of Newton’s fame, and alongside Sharat Saxena and Neeraj Kabi. The film will premiere digitally on Amazon Prime on June 18.
