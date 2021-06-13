Ben Roberts, actor of “The Bill” and “Jane Eyre”, deceased at 70





Actor Ben Roberts has passed away. Wednesday, Scottish reported that Roberts, a Welsh actor, has died aged 70. The news was confirmed by Roberts’ agent at Lizanne Crowther Management (LCM). The late actor was well known for playing the role of Chief Inspector Derek Conway in The law project, an ITV crime drama. Scottish reported that LCM shared a statement regarding Roberts’ death. The management company reportedly represented the actor until he stopped working. (Roberts’ last credit was for the movie 2019 Daniel.) Their statement read: “Remembering the wonderful Ben Roberts who sadly passed away on Monday. Better known as Chief Inspector Derek Conway in The law project & he had a long career in theater, television and film. Our hearts are with his wife Helen and his family at this time. Roberts has worked on a variety of programs over the years. But, as mentioned earlier, he had a lasting impact with his time on The law project. The late actor appeared in more than 450 episodes of the series over the course of fifteen years. He appeared on the program from 1987 to 2002. His character was an associate of Senior Superintendent Brownlow (Peter Ellis). In 2002, the character of Derek Conway was killed off The law project in a car bomb. His release of the series was part of a major cast reshuffle implemented by new producer Paul Marquess. Roberts has also appeared on shows such as angels, Tales from Sherwood Forest and the Queen’s nose. In recent years he has appeared in a variety of films. In 2011 he played Briggs in Cary Fukunaga Jane eyre, with Mia Wasikowska, Michael Fassbender and Jamie Bell. He also appeared in 2016 To lack Peregrine’s house for special children and 2014 A little chaos, the last of which was written and directed by Alan Rickman, who also performed there. Scottish reported that Roberts was born in Bangor, Gwynedd, Wales in July 1950. The actor took his first break from television in A woman’s place? in 1978. Roberts would appear in Professionals, a cult crime drama and episode of the popular Dr Who. Roberts was married to Helen Lloyd, who is a former central television presenter. According to the late star’s IMDb page, they had a child together.

