Entertainment
F9 seizes record as Hollywood expands recovery role at Korean box office
F9 became the most watched foreign film in the South Korea since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic another weekend where Hollywood and Japanese titles have dominated South Korean box office.
The weekend box office chart was led by Cruel, which held firm in its third frame and switched places with the most recent The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.
More Variety
Cruella scored $ 1.82 million according to data from Kobis, the Korean Film Councils’ movie tracking service, down just 17% from its second release. Since its release on May 26, Cruella has racked up $ 8.29 million.
The Conjuring 2 grossed $ 1.45 million, down 46% from its opening weekend. Since June 3, he has earned $ 5.51 million.
New version, Wrath of Man came in third position. It took $ 967,000 between Friday and Sunday and $ 1.44 million since it opened in Korean theaters on June 9.
F9 slipped another gear and went from third to fourth with $ 746,000 over the weekend. But its racy performances now make it the biggest film of 2021 in Korea. It has racked up $ 18.9 million out of 2.19 million ticket sales since its release on May 19.
In doing so, it overtook Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train and Soul the previous top movies of 2021. It is also ahead of Tenet, the previous post-pandemic favorite among imported titles. The main titles in Korea since the pandemic are both The Korean Peninsula and Deliver Us From Evil with more than three million tickets sold.
(The Fast And The Furious, the franchise’s first film, will be re-released in Korea on Wednesday in a 4D version with 3D and atmospheric effects added.)
Japanese animated title Earwig And The Witch was released on Thursday and took fifth place in the weekend’s box office charts, albeit a significant distance behind the top four. He won $ 135,000 between Friday and Sunday and $ 153,000 over four days.
The previews of A Quiet Place: Part II were good enough to place the film in sixth place. It has now earned $ 131,000, ahead of its official release on June 16.
Demon Slayer placed seventh at $ 74,000 this weekend, for a cumulative $ 18.2 million since hitting Korean screens in late January.
The best film made in Korea was Pipeline in eighth position. It earned $ 30,700, rocking its cumulative over $ 1 million in its third weekend since its release on May 26.
Distributors of locally made films have been hesitant to commit to release dates at a time when Korean audiences this year seemed nervous about in-person screenings. This meant that Korean theaters failed to participate in an ongoing box office revival in other parts of Asia-Pacific Region.
Without compelling local titles, the box office in Korea has failed to rebuild itself solidly. And this weekend, a national total of $ 5.63 million is the fourth-highest weekend total of 2021.
The contrast between approaches to Korean titles and Hollywood releases is notable. But one crucial difference is that, while Hollywood titles open up as part of broader international release campaigns, local films still rely heavily on their domestic market, and a box office failure would be costly.
Several theaters across Korea have been closed and exhibition chains are creaking. In the past few days, number two channel Lotte announced its second pandemic era ticket price hike. It adds 1,000 KRW ($ 0.90) to the price of tickets, which means tickets sold on weekends will cost KRW 14,000, $ 12.55 each starting July 1.
The company, which was in deficit in 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, previously raised prices for turnstiles in December and once again claims it needs to improve revenues to survive. Leading marker, CJ-CGV raised its prices in October 2020 and April 2021.
Korean films could be back next month. Lotte recently announced that their Escape From Mogadishu directed by Ryoo Seung-wan will open this summer. Next Entertainment World says its hostage: Missing Celebrity is also planning a summer vacation outing.
The best of variety
Register for Variety Bulletin. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]