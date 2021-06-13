Mark Hamill congratulates dad on perfect Jedi parenthood





Mark Hamill has nothing but praise for a true Jedi father’s parenting skills and jokes that he always claims he has Force powers too.

Mark Hamill praises a father for his perfect Jedi parenthood. Hamill is best known for his iconic role as Luke Skywalker in the original.Star warstrilogy. The star would reprise his role as the older and jaded Luke in the sequel trilogy. Not the type to stop there, Hamill also made a surprise appearance inThe Mandalorianseason 2 finale. Hamill has definitely lived up to his fame as Luke Skywalker on social media, frequently interacting with fans aboutStar wars.What’s especially funny is when Hamill reveals information about his time filming the iconic original trilogy. For example, Hamill recently shared a funny detail about part of Luke Skywalker’s costume inStar Wars: A New Hopesimply be bleached over Levi’s jeans. Hamillhas also posted an article about a Luke Skywalker meme that makes him cringe, replied to Star warsfan theories, and jokingly asked fans to forget about that infamous Luke / Leia kiss inThe Empire strikes back. Related: Star Wars: Luke’s Lack Of Training Made Him The Best Jedi Video of loving father making his son laugh at happiness by pretending to have Jedi powers is what was recently captured Hamillattention on social networks. Hamill retweeted the adorable video and added a funny little videoStar warsa detail about his own desire to retain his Jedi powers as well. Watch Hamill’s video and fun commentary below. THIS IS THE WAY to raise a child. Love the daddy claiming to have Jedi powers and the unbridled joy of his child!

(I must admit that I still wave my arm from time to time at automatic supermarket doors to “open” them, to reassure myself I have La Force in real life)#DelusionalBut_FUN https://t.co/UXQ0CHL2Zk – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 12, 2021 Hopefully the dad in the video will see that he’s received Luke Skywalker’s Seal of Approval. It’s great that Hamill is continually interacting withStar warsfans in such a beautiful way on social media, keeping Luke’s upbeat nature alive through positive, entertaining and often hilarious tweets that delight fans. One of the best parts of the original trilogy was Luke’s own complex relationship with his father, Darth Vader. After all, it was Luke’s lingering belief that there was still some good in Darth Vader that ultimately saved them both, as well as the entire galaxy. It was thanks to Luke that his father died redeemed as Anakin Skywalker, sidelining Darth Vader the second he saved his son from the evil Palpatine. The entire arc of Luke and Anakin’s relationship is still one of the best parts ofStar warsand always will be. After all, what better Father’s Day gift than to bring your dad back to the dark side and back into the light? Next: Every Star Wars Character Mark Hamill Has Performed (Other Than Luke) Source: Marc Hamill/ Twitter All Bradley Cooper Horror Movies, Ranked









