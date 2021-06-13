Bollywood film raises piracy concerns in India’s streaming industry

NEW DELHI Hours before Radhe: your most wanted Bhai, Bollywood’s first big-budget film to release on multiple platforms, its creators urged audiences to avoid piracy.

But within hours, the film was circulating on hacking sites, social networks and messaging platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram.

We offered you to watch our movie ‘Radhe’ at a reasonable price of 249 INR [$3.4] by view, Salman khan, a leading Indian actor, tweeted two days later. Despite this, the hacked sites illegally broadcast “Radhe”, which is a serious crime.

The film was released by Zee Studios to screens in more than 40 countries on the ZEEPlex pay-per-view service and on direct-to-home platforms in India on May 13.

Eternal threat

The incident brings attention back to the heightened susceptibility of streaming content and the perennial threat of piracy in India’s multi-million dollar film industry.

Zee filed a formal complaint at Cybercriminality Bombay Police Department.

A Facebook user and two WhatsApp users were reportedly held up for offering the film for 50 INR (less than $ 1) before the Delhi High Court issued an order banning individuals from storing, reproducing or showing the film without authorization.

The people engaged in the dissemination of the illegal version of the film not only embrace piracy, but also negatively impact the growth of the industry and the livelihoods of the people who work there around the clock, Zee Studios said in a statement.

The studio called on citizens to say no to hacking. Zenger News contacted Zee for comment, but the request was denied.

Pain induced by Covid

Ahead of the launch, Shariq Patel, chief commercial officer of Zee Studios, in a statement said the pandemic is forcing us to innovate.

Online movie piracy increased by more than 33% when lockdown was in place, piracy data company says Muzzle .

There has been a 63% growth in movie piracy in India based on a data comparison between the last seven days of February 2020 and March 2020. The first lockdown in India began around the end of March 2020.

Similar trends of increasing movie piracy were seen in the US (41%), UK (43%), Italy (66%), among other countries.

The growing use of digital media has been a boon to the entertainment ecosystem in many ways. Yet one scourge lies in the increased threat of piracy, which restricts the full monetization of content and the widespread acceptance of subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) platforms in India.

For a population of more than 1.3 billion inhabitants, internet penetration in India grew to 795 million in 2020, and people were spending 4.6 hours a day on their phones, increasing data usage by 15% compared to 2019.

Digital subscriptions have increased by almost 50% following the lockdowns. In addition, several films intended for theatrical release have been released directly on SVoD platforms.

Pay to watch an alien concept

In India, the culture of paying to watch content on streaming platforms is still very recent, Shailesh Kapoor, managing director of research firm Ormax Media, told Zenger News.

The whole streaming revolution happened as early as 2019, when Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar started offering content more frequently. But the majority of people here think internet content is free, Kapoor said.

He believes that even if Radhe were available for INR 50 per view, he would still be hacked.

This tells us that the market has not yet matured. India is such a big country that streaming still hasn’t penetrated small towns and rural areas, so you have to learn to live with part of the problem. For every subscriber that a platform gets, there will be two or three people who won’t subscribe because they will see it as free content, Kapoor said.

He cited the example of 1992 Scam: The Harshad Mehta Story, the Indian streaming show of 2020. According to Ormax Media research estimates, the show has been watched by 23 million people in India. But SonyLIV, which aired the show, only reached the 2 million subscription mark in 2020.

If we assume that those 2 million people and even three of their family members watched it, that still makes 7-8 million people. The rest of the 15-20 million people have watched Scam, but they or their families are not SonyLIV subscribers, Kapoor said.

In recent years, piracy resulting from theatrical releases has averaged around 20-30%, according to Kapoor. But according to their research, he believes the piracy rate has increased by 300-400% via streaming services.

Hacking options for theatrical releases were generally limited to someone smuggling a camcorder into a theater and recording a bad copy with the ambient sounds of the audience there, Nitin Tej Ahuja told Zenger News, Managing Director of the Producers Guild of India.

Laws can’t stop piracy

Hackers’ job is now made a lot easier with HD quality video available literally at your fingertips, Ahuja said.

So, unless someone has a moral stance on it or is afraid, it will be quite difficult for India to tackle the piracy malaise, Kapoor said.

In 2019, the Indian government stepped up efforts to tackle piracy when the Cabinet approved the decision of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting proposal to present the bill amending the cinematograph, 2019.

The bill aims to combat film piracy by making unauthorized recording and duplication of films a legal offense and punishing the offender with three years in prison and a fine of 10 years. lakh INR ($ 13,655).

The United States is also planning a major crackdown on piracy by the way. Legal Streaming Protection Act of 2020. The Department of Justice can lay felony charges against those who willfully and for commercial advantage or private financial gain, illegally distribute copyrighted material.

But piracy cannot be controlled solely on the backs of regulation.

Hollywood Indian Pain

Even Hollywood is not pirate-proof, producer and film business expert Girish Johar told Zenger News.

But what we need to make sure is to create more bottlenecks with constant technological advancements. In the United States, there is a constant effort to create technological barriers or to find methods to locate the source of the leak, or they use self-destructive file sharing.

Hollywood movies have huge traction in the Indian piracy market. For example, Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman 1984 was released in India before the United States to prevent piracy.

Yet India led the way with 17% of all downloads of Wonder Woman 1984 on the first full day, Torrent monster, a blog on copyright and piracy issues, posted in December 2020.

Even Hollywood movies like ‘F9: The quick saga‘,’Cruel‘, and’The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It“have found their way online, and consumers of pirated content are watching them,” Johar said.

Before Covid-19, Hollywood films had started releasing in India the same day or even the day before to fight widespread piracy. But with the cinemas closed, that window has closed. Social media has made hacking channels smoother and faster.

Johar believes India needs to quickly find more ways to deter piracy, be it through technology, the legal framework, a loyal movie and star fan base.

Ahuja said they are in constant contact with the authorities, who are aware of the film industry’s concerns about piracy. But he said: Ultimately, this threat is activated by consumers of pirated content, and they alone have the power to eradicate it.

The root of the problem is that consumers don’t really consider the consumption of pirated movies to be theft or a crime. There is also this perception that the film industry includes superstars and ultra-rich producers who will hardly feel the pinch if one downloads an illegal copy. Nothing could be further from the truth, Ahuja said.

He says people forget how the industry consists of millions of workers, many of whom make a living on a daily wage basis.

(Edited by Amrita Das and Gaurab Dasgupta)