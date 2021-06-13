Long delays at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport





Flight board for Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport Sunday afternoon. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) If you're departing from FLL today or waiting for a flight to arrive, be prepared for delays. FlightAware reports significant delays at the airport. The non-FLL dashboard confirms the FlightAware report. According to FlightAwares Misery Map, 121 flights are delayed or canceled to or from FLL. The delays affect all airlines, including Southwest, Delta, Spirit, American, and JetBlue. JetBlue and Southwest appear to have experienced the greatest number of delays. For those new to South Florida, flying from midday to afternoon during the summer months is a recipe for annoyance and frustration, as thunderstorms erupt and wreak havoc in the region. South Florida Aviation System. While rain is of course not a problem in the area, a lightning bolt can cause a ground stop of 30 minutes or more. Even if planes are cleared to land, ground crews will generally not work until no lightning has been registered for 20 to 30 minutes. This often results in massive delays, as you are seeing today.

