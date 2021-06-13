Dan Levy’s latest show of support for Annie Murphy is simply the best





David and Alexis Rose are a family forever. To mark the start of Annie Murphys’ new show, Kevin can fuck himself, Dan Levy shared a message of support for his onscreen little sister who will Schitts Creek fans so full hearts. Yes, it is simply the best. Levy posted a return photo with Murphy on Instagram on Sunday, June 13. Lil Sis has a great new show previewing today and I’m so proud of it, he captioned the caption. He also encouraged fans to watch the upcoming series, adding: Check out @annefrances shine in #kevincanfhimself on AMC +! Murphy, who was a fan favorite on Schitts Creek to play the hilarious socialite Alexis, takes on a different kind of role in Kevin can F ** k himself. The show follows Allison, a housewife on a one-camera sitcom, with a canned audience laugh track, stuck with her insufferable husband, Kevin. Allison initially appears to be playing with sexist sitcom jokes, smiling and making dinner, but then the show will overthrow these tropes as the character fantasizes about Kevin’s murder and begins to take control of his narrative. In February, Murphy joked during a TCA panel that Schitts Creek fans would be surprised to see her in the Kevin can fuck himself characters held dull after years of Alexis’ exaggerated bohemian looks, by Variety. She joked that viewers can mostly expect to see her new character in a pair of awkward, awkward pair of brown winter boots. Schitts Creek, which aired its last episode after six seasons in April 2020, developed a cult following for years before becoming a hit on Netflix. Levy, who co-created the show, built a tight-knit cast that included his own father, Eugene Levy, and comedy icon Catherine OHara, as well as relative newcomers Murphy, Emily Hampshire, and Noah Reid. the Schitts Creek the cast swept the 2020 Emmy Awards, with OHara, Murphy, Eugene Levy, and Dan Levy all winning awards. Dan Levy thanked his co-stars in his acceptance speech, crediting the six-year masterclass led by the two brilliant comedic minds her father and OHara for the success of the show. He said both actors lead by example, lead without ego and lead with enthusiasm and the effect is felt by everyone. He also thanked Murphy in the speech, thanking her for her work on the show and saying: I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t because you were my better half. Kevin can fuck himself premieres Sunday June 13 on AMC + at 9 p.m.

