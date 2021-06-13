A year later, what Bollywood has learned from the death of Sushant Singh Rajputs





Social networks, the blessing has become a plague Sushant Singh Rajput was not the most followed actor on Instagram or Twitter but, after his death, he dominated social media trends for much of 2020 as thousands of people became keyboard warriors in the crusade for justice for him. Hashtags such as #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput, # Warriors4SSR have appeared; conspiracy theories floated on Whatsapp; Bollywood actors and filmmakers were trolled on their social media, and all standards of privacy and decency were thrown out as people attempted to seek the truth behind the actors’ suicide on June 14, 2020. Some actors turned off their comments; some reduced the time spent on social media and a few responded with silence. Mental health matters For some, there is still no fence on Sushant’s death, even though the evidence suggests it was suicide. However, if there’s one thing we do know, it’s that the actor was concerned about his sanity. He saw several psychologists and requested therapy and medical intervention because he knew it was contributing to his overall well-being. Deepika Padukone had previously made mental health a talking point after her battle with depression, but that conversation was lacking in Sushants’ case. Trivializing, mocking and ignoring sanity is not the answer. The never-ending battle of nepotism The inside versus outside debate resurfaced with a multi-award-winning actress playing a leading role in dictating media coverage of how certain industry stakeholders were to be held accountable for the murder of the actors. Sushants’ career chart, however, was proof that foreigners can be successful based on their talent. He had movies like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore to his credit as well as critically acclaimed others such as Sonchiriya. But the definition of success varies from individual to individual. Did Sushant feel that he did not get his due and that he was being neglected for the benefit of other actors? Was he heartbroken to lose projects and see others like NASA based drama Chanda Mama Door Ke and the drama directed by Shekhar Kapur Paani never take off? These are questions that remain unanswered. The dangers of drugs The Sushant Singh Rajput case saw the involvement of the Mumbai Police, the Law Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and, finally, the Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI). But the agency that opened the biggest box of worms was the NCB, which recently arrested Sushants’ roommate Siddharth Pithani. The organization summoned several actresses for questioning last year as it expanded its investigation beyond the Sushant case to dig deep into the Bollywood drug cartel. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were arrested; as well as some alleged suppliers. Karan Johar’s name and the house party he hosted once again came under close scrutiny. The connection between Bollywood and the drug mafia eventually became a diversion from Sushant Singh Rajput himself. The Bollywood bubble has burst Sushants’ death sent shockwaves through the film industry and led to a lot of soul-searching about how little knowledge everyone knows about each other. That so many people weren’t aware of the actors’ psychological issues, with some expressing regret for not keeping in touch. Hum Saath Saath Hain, it seems, is just a catchy Bollywood movie title. The case of Sushants illustrates that despite being in the spotlight and surrounded by an entourage, he can be quite lonely at the top for the actors. Read India Today magazine by downloading the latest issue: https://www.indiatoday.com/emag

