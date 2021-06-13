New Hollywood film receives green signal to shoot in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla region





The AlUla Film Department of the AlUla Royal Commission signed treaties allowing three films to be made in the region – one American film and two Saudi films! Saudi In Sands projects are led by Muhammad Al-Atawee and Nourah by Tawfeeq Al-Zayedi. The Hollywood film does not yet have a name. Details will be released by the end of 2021, according to sources. How did they get permission? The Culture Department’s Film Commission will fund the two Saudi films and work with the Film Department. to AlUla to meet all filming needs at AlUla. The agreements were signed following the success of the American film “Cherry” directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Scenes of “Cherry” were filmed in AlUla and Riyadh, the first time in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with Film AlUla who are working hard to attract Saudi and international talent to shoot films here. Developing the film industry in the Middle East Mohammad Al-Asmari, director of a documentary-style film, said the exchange of technology in the film industry is a great incentive for Saudi talent, noting that the industry is a source of income and stimulates investors. local and foreign. Al-Asmari praised the Film Commission for promoting the success of Saudi production and putting in place a regulatory framework that will help the Saudis achieve their dreams. The Film Commission is doing everything possible to help local talent develop their film skills and use the advantages of modern technology, Al-Asmari said. (Source: Arab News) What is special about this? Since Saudi Arabia began issuing tourist visas, it has been visited by a number of film and television production companies investigating and searching for filming locations in AlUla and elsewhere. It offers a wide range of services to attract international filmmakers. This includes a team of AlUla filmmakers to facilitate the production of a suitable filmmaking system. On the practical side, he can manage visas for film crews, secure land and air transport, facilitate the import and export of cameras and other production equipment, sort accommodation in Riyadh and AlUla and issue permits. (Source: ArabNews) Film AlUla also works to promote local film production, in partnership with other government agencies, in line with the efforts of the Royal Commission to promote national talent in the film industry.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos