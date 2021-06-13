Mischa Barton felt compelled to lose her virginity on The OC

Mischa Barton talks about the trauma she suffered from being sexualized in the past as a young actress in Hollywood.

The hills actress, 35, wrote a long essay which was published Friday in the UK Harper’s Bazaar in which she discussed the importance of the #MeToo movement and the scrutiny she has faced playing “mature” characters on screen.

“The truth is that sexuality has always been a part of my career. From an early age, I was sexualized. Don’t get me wrong, I loved being an actress and my work on stage. I felt very tall, proud of my work and really committed to it, but I was still just a kid. Barton wrote.

She noted that her first roles in Lawn dogs and Puppies exposed her to “very mature” characters.

“The leading roles in coming-of-age movies are always directly related to sex and sexuality, and that was a great example,” she said of her role in Puppies, which also starred Burt Reynolds.

Barton recalled that her character first had her period although she has yet to experience it herself in her own life. She then addressed the pressures she felt to become sexually active by taking on a starring role in CO

“When I took on the role of Marissa Cooper, I was 18 and had just graduated from high school. While everyone at my age enjoyed the carefree and serene joy of being a teenager, I was working on long hours on set, constantly under pressure to meet the needs, demands and goals set by people my age or older, ”she said.

Barton said she struggled with the reality of being a virgin in real life while playing Cooper, whom she described as a “confident character who was quick and cowardly.”

“Even being a virgin at the time in this context made me feel like a fraud,” Barton said.

“The kids on the show were wealthy, privileged American teens who drank, took drugs and, of course, had sex. I knew it was important to push aside that thing – my virginity – that was towering over me, the elephant in the room if you will, ”she wrote.

Barton says she felt “forced” to have sex.

“Well, after being chased by older men in my thirties, I finally did the deed. I feel a little guilty because I let it happen. I felt so much pressure to have sex, not just from him, but from society in general. It was at the start of those critical days and when I finally met someone new and wanted to step out of the situation, it created a toxic and manipulative environment, ”she said.

Barton remembers being “chased” by the paparazzi and the press focusing on her whereabouts when she first started going out in public. She became a recluse and saw her sanity start to decline, she wrote.

“What happened gave me PTSD. In the years since the cameras bothered me; any shutter-like noise would give me a panic attack and make me extremely paranoid,” she said. declared.

Barton, who also remembers suing an ex-partner for selling a recorded sex tape of her without her consent, stressed the importance of the #MeToo movement.

“I can’t tell you how much I wish this had happened sooner, but at least the conversation about women’s rights is now underway,” she said. “Today, the focus is more on encouraging girls to protect their own bodies and show them what they think is right from the start.

Barton concluded that she had learned to control her own sexuality.

“I can’t stay silent anymore, because these things always happen – the exploitation of young girls, of people of color, of all women, sexualized while being separated and humiliated for being alive in their own bodies. If my story can help even a young girl stand up for herself and not let the world tear her down, then it will all be worth it, ”she wrote.

