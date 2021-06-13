“Network” and “Superman” actor Ned Beatty has died at age 83





Ned beatty – a veteran actor, famous for his work in “Superman”, “Network” and several other iconic films – has passed away … TMZ has learned. A family member tells TMZ… Ned died in his sleep on Sunday while surrounded by his family at his home. No further details regarding the exact circumstances of his death were immediately available – however, we were told his death is NOT related to COVID. The guy has appeared in a variety of different movies and an even greater variety of roles over his five-plus-decade career… giving us memorable characters and even better performances. He is perhaps best remembered for his outstanding monologue in 1976’s “Network”, in which he played a television / communications chief, who tries to convince the protagonist to stop resisting a major fusion chord. which will negatively affect the masses. It’s an epic 5-6 minute speech he gives to fictional truth-teller Howard Beale – one of the only times Beatty has appeared onscreen in this movie, BTW -… and it got him earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars that year. This is how awesome it is. Beatty had dozens of other unforgettable moments in the movies, most notably as the goofy sidekick of Gene HackmanLex Luthor, Otis, in the 1978 version of “Superman” in which he completely switched the storyline from serious to comedic… which he also continued for the sequel. In other words, Beatty had incredible reach – and often flexed it in her acting. Other notable film credits include … “Deliverance”, – infamous for its “Squeal like a pig” rape scene, of which Beatty was the on-screen victim – “Friendly Fire”, “All the President’s Men “,” Silver Streak, “” Back to School “,” Nashville “,” The Big Easy “,” The Toy “,” 1941 “,” Captain America “,” Rudy “,” White Lightning “,” Prelude to a Kiss “,” Hear My Song “,” Restless Natives “,” Life “,” Shooter “,” Charlie Wilson’s War “and even some dubbing roles in” Rango “as well as” Toy Story 3 “, in which he played Lotso … the evil pink bear. Ned has also appeared on several hit TV shows over the years, such as “Law & Order”, “Roseanne”, “The Boys”, “Highway to Heaven”, “American Playhouse”, “Szysznyk”, “The Rockford Files “,” M * A * S * H ​​* “,” Homicide: Life on the Street “,” CSI “,” Murder, She Wrote “and countless others. He is survived by his wife, Sandra johnson, and her eight children and grandchildren. Ned was 83 years old. TO TEAR APART Originally posted – 2:58 PM PT

