Live Like a Hollywood Celebrity With These 8 Affordable Home Decor Items You Can Find On Amazon

After spending a year in the confines of our homes, most of us are probably ready for a change of scenery or maybe just a change of scenery.

Well, we’ve got you covered! If you fancy brightening up your home at a fraction of the cost, we’ve put together a list of the top ten affordable home decor items to help you brighten up your home at a fraction of the cost. You’ll be living like a Hollywood celebrity in no time at all, or at least you’ll feel like one!

Hollywood home decor: StorageWorks hand-woven small wicker baskets

If you need to declutter rooms like your bathroom, StorageWorkss hand-woven small wicker baskets are the answer. At just $ 26, this pair of baskets are made with 100% natural sea herbs. Available in three different sizes, you can use them as storage bins for toiletries like toilet paper, soap and hand towels.

Bachelorette alum Jojo fletcher swear by the wicker baskets, telling IS! New, I love them everywhere in a bathroom, whether it’s on the toilet or on a shelf. It’s a great place to store all your bathroom stuff. it looks cute, and it’s intentional.

We love the design of the baskets; they are pretty with their woven patterns while meeting functional needs.

One reviewer says I was surprised at their sleek and clean appearance that I actually displayed them above my two separate bathroom counters.

The advantage of these storage baskets is the amount of items they can store. Don’t you want to put them in the bathroom? No problem. Use them in any room of your home: closet, bedroom or even your basement!

Hollywood interior design: nuLOOM Paisley Verona Vintage Persian rug

Originally listed at $ 87, this vintage Persian rug from nuLOOM is now $ 34 on Amazon. This rug features bright blue elements with a natural palette to help bring out any space with color. It is also suitable for children and animals thanks to its wear resistance. Many reviewers love the details and color of the rug and its comfort.

The rug is available in several colors, including blue, dark blue, gray, pink, light blue, dark gray, gold, brown and red. However, the color blue is the only one priced at $ 34; the rest are more expensive, with the gold carpet price at $ 61.

Whether you place the rug in your living room or dining room, people will be in awe of its beauty, making you feel like a celebrity in a new home.

Hollywood Home Decor: Round White Ceramic Planters in Textured Design Inspired by Nattol Golf Balls

You will never forget to water your plants with these ceramic planters! This trio of planters features textured honeycomb patterns and a smooth enamel finish. You can use the planters to store flowers, herbs, succulents, cacti, or any other plant you want. Each planter contains a drainage hole that ensures water reaches your plants, as well as a saucer under the pot that prevents leaks.

One reviewer says the jars are so cute and they are of great quality.

The white color and the minimalist design blend perfectly in any location, outdoors or indoors. The best part is you can get a set for just $ 24 on Amazon!

Hollywood interior design: Lifewit bed cushions

Get a good nights sleep with Lifewit bed pillows. These pillow pairs look like soft feathers when you rest your head. Because they are made with silicone polyester fiber, bed pillows provide higher airflow for added comfort. Even when the pillows need to be washed and dried, they will retain their shape and fluffiness. You can get them for just $ 27.

YouTuber Nastazsa explains that these are the most comfortable pillows she has had in some time. Another reviewer says, I love how full they are. They also look great on the bed! Highly recommended. I need them for all of our other rooms now!

While sleeping comfortably, you can pretend that you are staying in the bedroom of a grand Hollywood mansion covered in endless soft pillows. Who wouldn’t want that?

Hollywood interior decoration: Wine decanter

Live out your most elegant personality with a lead free glass wine decanter. At just $ 20, this wine decanter comes in the shape of a letter U and can hold a 1500ml bottle of wine. The slanted top makes it easy for wine to pour into your glass.

Don’t want to use it for wine one night? No problem! You can also put it on your dining table as a wonderful centerpiece.

One reviewer says it’s a great way to impress friends while enjoying a nice bottle of wine. The next time you’re inviting company, make sure you’re drinking in style.

Hollywood interior design: round bamboo end table

At $ 50, you can place this end table right next to your bed to store different items. The three-legged side table is made from eco-friendly ingredients like bamboo. You can store books, glasses, coffee, and even plants of different sizes there. The table comes in a package with easy to follow instructions on how to put it together.

One reviewer said: Considering the price, my expectations weren’t too high, but I’m delighted that it’s solid and well made. It’s a happy addition to my living room.

Hollywood interior decoration: EDGEWOOD asymmetric wall mirror

Who said a mirror had to be symmetrical? You can decorate your bedroom or living room with the asymmetric wall mirror. The mirror comes with two anchor screws and you can hang it horizontally or vertically. You will look your best every time you walk in front of the mirror.

Many reviews praise the mirror’s design, expressing that the subtle curve gives it a lot of character and charm.

Buy the smaller 19.7 “x 20.5” mirror for $ 70 or purchase the larger 9.7 “x 33.5” for $ 100.

Hollywood interior decoration: Sunset lamp

Let the light in with an LED sunset light projector table lamp. Whether you are imagining a golden sunset or a rainbow, the lamp can cast multiple colors on the walls and ceiling of your room. You can rotate the lamp 180 degrees and let it rest on a desk or on the floor. While the original price was set at $ 22, you can now buy it for $ 10.

YouTuber Nastazsa says it’s amazing to use at night. Not only will this produce a beautiful sunset, but you will also be able to take some breathtaking photos, almost like in a movie. Then you will live your fame dreams.

