Why Loki laughs when he sees his death in Infinity War

Marvel’s Loki sees the titular god of villainy confronted with footage of his death in Avengers: Infinity War. And then … he laughs about it. But why?

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for Loki episode 1, “Glorious Objective”.

by marvel Loki saw the titular god of mischief offer a surprising reaction upon seeing footage of his death from Avengers: Infinity War here is the reason for his laughter. Back in New York in 2012, things picked up where they left off in Avengers: Endgame. With the Tesseract in hand, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) crashed into the Gobi Desert in Mongolia. Despite the unceremonious departure, the trickster god retained all of his arrogant bravado. Sadly, he was brought back to Earth in a more metaphorical way when Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) arrived and took him into detention by TVA.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Despite her best efforts, things only got worse. Hunted by the bureaucratic and often demeaning system of the Time Variance Authority, the traditionally unfazed Loki expressed growing fear. This culminated when he was found guilty of “crimes against sacred chronology“and sentenced to be erased. Although he was eventually given a stay of execution by Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson), the worst was yet to come. Already tormented by images of a life he didn’t ‘ever been able to live, Loki delved into his case and witnessed even more pivotal moments in the development of his MCU character. The footage culminated in his violent death at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin). After a moment of shock understandable and in painful anguish, Loki broke out in worrying laughter.

Related: Loki: Every MCU Easter Egg In Episode 1

The main reason for Loki’s laughter can be summed up by an old saying: if you don’t laugh, you will cry. Within moments, Loki learned that the sum total of his ploys and betrayals amounted to absolutely nothing. Everything he did bore no fruit but the death of everyone he cared about, including Thor (Chris Hemsworth), for all he knew. HHis efforts to bury his affection for his family wasted time that he would never find again. For all of his intended meanness, he was rendered powerless by a being who truly lived up to that description to Thanos. For all his proclamations about being a god, he now had the words “you will never be a godhe retaliated. Minutes before seeing the footage of his death, Loki’s heart had been shaken by the Infinity Stones at TVA. His so ignominious end of life was what really happened to Loki, however. At the moment, all he could do was laugh at the immense irony of how his life in that timeline had turned out, all because of his own stupid mistakes.

Earlier in the episode, he had talked about forks in the road and bad paths taken. Then and there, it was obvious to Loki that he himself was not as free as he had arrogantly believed. With all of his illusions and twisted internal logic stripped away, he finally saw the truth about himself. He saw that he had also made all the wrong choices and taken all the wrong paths he would have ruled over. Despite all of Loki’s immense powers and abilities in the MCU, he was no better than the very humans he considered inferior. This lesson was hammered home when Hunter B-15 walked in and asked what he found so funny. “Glorious goalLoki muttered, bitter irony on his tongue.

The question remains what will Loki do with this potentially liberating information and a new, truer sense of freedom. On the one hand, realizing the futility of his previous ambitions could make him worse than ever. After all, if he really can’t be a god or a king, then Loki might just commit to being a nihilistic devil. Alternatively, he can embrace the best parts of his nature and similarly free the residents of the timeline (while undoubtedly being a mischievous con artist). Confronting the seemingly evil variant of Loki would likely help with that. They could inspire Loki to be the best version of himself as he subconsciously inspired the Avengers. Either way, everything will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Lokireleases new episodes every Wednesday on Disney +.

More: Loki: Why TVA Timekeepers Never Stopped The Avengers

Emilia Clarke names new suspect in Game of Thrones coffee cup mystery





About the Author