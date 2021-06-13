Ned Beatty remembered as “Hollywood’s busiest actor” – deadline





Across the world of Hollywood, media, politics and even sports, actor Ned Beatty’s praise was universal. Fans and friends and especially movie geeks took to social media to offer their memories of a kind man who turned every role into something special. Along the way, he’s created some of Hollywood’s most memorable works over the past 50 years, dating back as far as a 1955 role in the long-running television series. Gun smoke until his unforgettable film debut in the 1972s Deliverance. Along the way, he has more than earned his title of “Hollywood’s Busiest Actor,” completing several projects each year in film, television and on stage. Some of the early reactions to the news of his passing below. We will update as more arrive. ‘Network’ and ‘Superman’ actor Ned Beatty died at age 83 via @TMZ One of the greatest actors in American cinema..His epic monologue in Network will forever be etched in cinema history..RIP https://t.co/bIL8WVgwKe – Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) June 13, 2021 Comedy legend Mel Brooks presented a special screening of Dolemite is My Name this weekend – it may have been the highlight of our lives. Mel has been our hero since we were 10 – someone we admire more. Screenwriter / Director / Producer / Genius. here is an exerpt https://t.co/rqy529eBqz pic.twitter.com/rrKAy4JYp8 – Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) December 15, 2019 Another huge loss for the acting community. https://t.co/iCDRicYQes -Lance Henriksen (@lancehenriksen) June 13, 2021 Ned Beatty. Stunning character actor – my favorite being his brilliance in NETWORK (one of the greatest screenplays and movies of all time) So ahead of its time. And the same goes for Mr. Beatty. TO TEAR APART https://t.co/yzw05ip7zw – Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) June 13, 2021 RIP Ned Beatty. Gave word to another Paddy Chayefsky prophecy that came true completely and terribly. pic.twitter.com/hv0S6lFNEe – Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 13, 2021 RIP Ned Beatty, so good in so many movies pic.twitter.com/Tz6XbaIQac – Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 13, 2021 Ned Beatty was an incredible actor. Good at everything he’s always been through. TO TEAR APART. – Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 13, 2021







