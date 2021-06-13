‘The Lost Leonardo’ offers preview of Salvator Mundi saga – ARTnews.com

Leonardo da Vinci’s recently rediscovered painting Salvator Mundi (ca. 1500) may well eclipse the Mona Lisa into fame, though the reasons why must do less with its historic significance of art than its market value – the painting sold for $ 450 million at a Christie auction in 2017. This paradox guides the masterfully narrated documentary by Andreas Koefoed The lost Leonardo, which debuted this weekend at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. In just 95 minutes, Koefoed traces how the painting became the most cherished piece of art of all time and how it mysteriously vanished, managing to offer new perspectives on a story that has been explored ad nauseam in the hurry.

The film opens dramatically, with reconstructed footage of a man rummaging through an art storage unit at night. Flashlight in hand, he explains what a “dormant” painting is: “a painting that is being offered… which is clearly by a much better artist than what the auction house recognized. A sleeper hunter is someone who looks for these mistakes, and that’s what I do. We soon learn that it is Alexander Parish, one of two art dealers who bought the painting at a 2005 auction in New Orleans, where Salvator Mundi sold for $ 1,175 and was attributed to one of Leonardo’s disciples.

When unpacking the work, Parish quickly realized that some parts had been repainted. He and his partner in the case, Robert Simon, enlisted the help of Dianne Modestini, an art restorer who is also a conservation professor at the NYU Institute of Fine Arts, to clean up the painting. She found it to be extremely damaged, with parts of the figure’s face almost indistinguishable. Later, Modestini discovered that the artist had changed the position of Christ’s thumb, generating a repentance, or proof of an artist’s review. It was only later, while restoring the character’s lips, that she noticed similarities between the painting and the Mona Lisa. “No one except Leonardo could have painted this picture,” she told Koefoed.

Modestini’s role in the Salvator Mundi the saga is controversial, and it’s clear that she agreed to be interviewed to fend off her detractors by sharing her side of the story. Modestini has been accused of having a financial interest in the work, as some people believe she was a co-owner of the work. In the documentary, she categorically denies it, saying only that she was “generously paid” for the restoration.

Koefoed’s film questions his restoration process, with Leonardo expert Frank Zöllner saying: “The new parts of the painting look like Leonardo, but they are due to the restorer. In some parts it is a masterpiece by Dianne Modestini. Modestini replies, ‘Well, it’s ridiculous because I can’t paint like Leonardo. I mean, it’s very flattering, but it’s absurd.

Simon, too, began to look for proof that this painting could in fact be a Leonardo. The work in question dates back to 1900, but its provenance before that is unclear. “Where did this object come from and in what context did it land when it is now?” ”Asks Evan Beard, head of global art services at Bank of America. Even today, no one has the whole story, but Simon claims to have found in the inventories of the fallen English kings Charles I and Charles II two now missing works by Leonardo da Vinci, both called Salvator Mundi, who describe the works as depicting a figure holding an orb. The rediscovered Salvator Mundi does not have the royal mark (a crown with the letters CR underneath) on its back, as one would expect from works that were part of the royal collections, but for Simon it is just a detail without importance.

For some, what cemented this rediscovered work as a true Leonardo was its inclusion in a 2011 exhibition on the Renaissance artist at the National Gallery in London. Exhibition curator Luke Syson asked Parish and Simon to bring the work to London for review by a panel of Da Vinci experts, including Martin Kemp and Maria Teresa Fiorio. A suspicious Syson says in the movie that Kemp and Fiorio both strongly believed he was a Leonardo. But the two experts deny this to Koefoed, telling him that they would never have given such advice, especially in such an informal setting. Another layer of mystery stems from the fact that a scientific analysis was carried out on the painting before its London debut.

Enter besieged Swiss art dealer Yves Bouvier, who has become well known for the numerous lawsuits that have been brought against him by his former client, Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev. Rybolovlev believed that Bouvier was acting as his artistic advisor, and that he would take a commission on the works that Rybolovlev purchased. In reality, Bouvier bought high-quality, top-notch masterpieces for a certain price and sold them for a considerable profit to Rybolovlev, pocketing $ 1 billion for himself.

One of these works was Salvator Mundi. American dealers had in mind a price of $ 200 million for the paint. Bouvier managed to reduce it to $ 83 million, but told Rybolovlev he was only able to bring it down to $ 127.5 million. It is clear that he does not regret anything. “You buy low and you sell high,” he says in the film. “This is the principle of commerce. People don’t understand and say, ‘Mr. Bouvier is a cheater, but Mr. Bouvier is a businessman like any other.

Once Rybolovlev learned that he had been essentially swindled by Bouvier, he tried to auction off the works he had purchased through Bouvier. Flawless masterpieces by Klimt, Gauguin, Magritte, Picasso and Rothko were entrusted by Rybolovlev to Christie’s, as well as Salvator Mundi. But, according to Evan Beard, the Bank of America executive, the only job that “had questions about it” was the Salvator Mundi. In order to “keep their customer happy, they bet everything on this photo”.

So began a frenzied marketing campaign in which the auction house called the painting “male. Mona Lisa. In a promotional video, actor Leonardo di Caprio is shown standing in front of the painting. Meanwhile, the painting tours the world, as crowds meander around the block to get a glimpse of it. Like Alison Cole, the editor-in-chief of Art journal, he said, “Christie’s is in the business of selling – it’s not in the business of authentication.”

After the painting was sold for $ 450 million, far exceeding its estimate of $ 180 million, speculation swirled over who bought it. New York Times journalist David Kirkpatrick reported that it was purchased by an attorney for Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. MBS and the Saudi government have never confirmed they were the buyers, although Koefoed spends time exploring why they may have purchased the work. Was it simply a political strategy to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s place in the international art world, or did MBS simply have a personal connection to the work? Koefoed never offers definitive conclusions, and it’s possible that no one will ever know for sure what really happened.

Given the timing of the sale, some have wondered if the work could reappear in the Leonardo 2019 exhibition at the Louvre in Paris, scheduled for the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death. It was ultimately never exhibited at the museum, sparking new controversy. The fact that the Louvre secretly analyzed the painting and produced a booklet filled with new technical information, in which the museum confirmed “that the work is by Leonardo da Vinci” adds fuel to the fire. This book was never officially published by the Louvre because the loan was never successful and the museum tried to deny its existence.

Major questions persist: do Salvator Mundi probably a work by Leonardo da Vinci? Was the work really bought by MBS, and why would he have paid such an astronomical price for it? Where is the painting now, and will the public ever see it again? Viewers waiting for answers may be disappointed with The lost Leonardo, which does not come any closer to the truth than any previous report on the subject. What the documentary shows, however, is that, regardless of the truth, everyone has their own ideas about Salvator Mundi, and there is no way to convince them otherwise. As investigative journalist Alexandra Bergman said at one point, “Even if it’s decided months, years, decades later that it’s not really Leonardo da Vinci, that $ 450 million will live on. in eternity as a value attributed to this work of art. “

The lost Leonardo premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. It’s slated for a theatrical release in the United States in August.