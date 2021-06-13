Diablo II: Resurrected reopens the gates of hell 23 September | Business

IRVINE, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 13, 2021–

On September 23, players around the world can save Sanctuary from a certain fate in Diablo II: Risen , the final remaster of Diablo II and his Lord of destruction expansion Two landmark entries in the company’s genre-defining action role-playing game series.

In Diablo II: Risen, Iconic 2D character models from the original games become fully realized 3D heroes who inhabit a daringly redesigned dark fantasy world of Sanctuary, riddled with rich and often gory detail. To take advantage of today’s modern gaming hardware, Diablo II: Risen supports resolution up to 4K and includes fully remastered 7.1 Dolby Surround sound *. Those who still fondly remember the vibe of the captivating storytelling sequences of the original games can also look forward to every 27 minutes of cutscenes, recreated with stunning high-fidelity visuals that faithfully replicate the critically-acclaimed originals and match up. in the spirit of modernized game graphics.

While DiabloII: Risen takes full advantage of today’s modern gaming hardware, it also preserves the timeless hack-and-slash gameplay that’s as captivating and enjoyable today as it was twenty years ago with a few updates. day of the quality of life that Diablo veterans demanded, such as a larger hiding place and automatic gold pickup. Players experiencing tear-eyed nostalgia as they relive fond memories of spinning hammers and exploding corpses can seamlessly switch between modern graphics and the original 800×600 resolution experience with just the push of a button.

The Lord of Terror demanded that we remaster Diablo II, and we are delighted to make its offer by bringing Diablo II: Risen to PC and console players in September, with cross-progression so that everyone can enjoy it on their favorite system, said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. We also look forward to welcoming new and returning Diablo players to our upcoming Multiplayer Open Beta. Their feedback will help us put the finishing touches on a game that we hope gamers will continue to enjoy for many years to come.

A Diablo II: Risen The multiplayer open beta will take place on support platforms in August, with five of the latest games and seven highly customizable character classes for players to choose from the base game’s Amazon, Barbarian, Paladin, and Witch, as well as the game’s Druid included Lord of destruction expansion. The Necromancer and the Assassin will be available at the official launch of the game.

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment and in-house studio Vicarious Visions, Diablo II: Risen will be available at launch on Windows® PC via Battle.net ®, and on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation ® 5, PlayStation ® 4 and Nintendo Switch ™.

Diablo II: Risen will be available as a standalone experience (suggested retail price of $ 39.99) or as part of the Diablo Prime Evil Collection (suggested retail price of $ 59.99), which includes:

Diablo II: Risen

the Eternal Collection of Diablo III, including Diablo III, the Soul Reaper the enlargement, and the Rise of the Necromancer contents of the pack

Pet Mephisto and Hates Grab Wings To Diablo III

Players who pre-order Diablo II: Risen or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection will receive a Heritage of Arreat transmogrification for Diablo III (available in-game by September 23), resulting in Diablo III barbarians gain access to the iconic blue war paint and leather armor of the Diablo II barbaric. Pre-orders also unlock early access to the open beta testing which will take place in August on support platforms.

To learn more about Diablo II: Risen and the open beta test, visit the official website at www.diablo2.com. Foolish mortals can also follow the Dark Lord on Twitter @Diablo.

For screenshots and more, visit http://blizzard.gamespress.com.

